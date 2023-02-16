Today’s Headlines: Wike Faults Buhari’s Ban Of N500, N1,000 Notes Despite Supreme Court Order, EFCC chair warns against vote buying, selling

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An Interference’: Wike Faults Buhari’s Ban Of N500, N1,000 Notes Despite Supreme Court Order

Photo Credit: Cable

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday faulted the ban of old N500 and N1,000 notes by President Muhammadu Buhari despite an order of the Supreme Court saying three old banknotes should remain legal tender till a determination on the case.

Wike, in a media chat after the President’s national broadcast on Thursday morning, described as a “corporate interference”, the pronouncement of the President that old N200 notes remain valid for 60 days while old N500 and N1,000 notes cease to be legal tender.

EFCC chair warns against vote buying, selling

Photo Credit: Punch

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has assured Nigerians of the readiness and competence of the commission to tackle vote buying and other acts of electoral fraud, in a bid to make this year’s general elections transparent, free and fair.

This was as he called on Nigerians to shun any form of electoral malpractice, stressing that participatory engagement of Nigerians would make the elections successful.

The EFCC said this in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

With Tinubu’s Visit, Wike Has Officially Joined APC, Says PDP

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has declared that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following the visit of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to the governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who visited Wike after the APC presidential campaign rally at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Others were Governors of Lagos, Ebonyi and Kebbi States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dave Umahi and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, respectively as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Anarchy looms in Nigeria, reverse cash policy — Ortom tells Buhari

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Governor Samuel Ortom has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly review the Naira swamp and cashless policy warning that the country is facing looming anarchy.

The Governor who make the call in Makurdi said the policy was anti-people and should not come from a government that is eager to impact the people positively.

According to the Governor, “it has now gotten to a level where you will struggle and earn money and you cannot spend it. It is very painful.

