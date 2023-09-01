Today’s Headlines: Wike Doesn’t Own PDP, He Can Be Disciplined – Dele Momodu;AU Suspends Gabon

Dele:Wike Doesn’t Own PDP, He Can Be Disciplined

Veteran journalist and Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications in the February 25 presidential election, Dele Momodu, has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that he is not the owner of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, therefore, can be disciplined if any infraction is established against him.Relatedly, PDP told Nigerians yesterday, as it marked its 25th anniversary, that they should not to succumb to hopelessness under the prevailing situation in the country. PDP said citizens should remain optimistic in the hope that their democratic mandate would ultimately triumph.Describing some of the views shared by Wike in a recent interview as “arrogant lies”, Momodu, in a statement, raised silent questions that required a response from the minister. He said Wike was economical with the truth as to when he realised that the presidential ticket should go to the south.

Momodu asked Wike whether it was when Atiku Abubakar rejected his aspiration to be nominated the vice presidential candidate that he became an apostle of a southern presidency. He advised Wike not to push his luck too far, as he was not above discipline by the 25-year-old PDP, of which he was not a founding father.“After watching this interview last night, I immediately called Mr Seun Okinbaloye of the Channels TV, and told him I wished I was in Nigeria and would have come to respond to the many arrogant lies he allowed Minister Nyesom Wike to get away with,” Momodu said.

AU Suspends Gabon

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council yesterday suspended Central African Country Gabon where soldiers took over government on Wednesday.

The junta will on Monday inaugurate its leader, Gen. Brice Nguema as the “transitional president of the troubled country.

But Gabon’s main opposition, the Alternance 2023 coalition, wants the coup leaders to declare it as the winner of Saturday’s disputed presidential election.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who was named winner of the poll , was overthrown by soldiers on Wednesday, hours after the country’s electoral body declared him re-elected for another term of seven years.

While Ondimba’s ouster and detention drew international condemnations, the Gabonese trooped to the streets hailing the soldiers for ending the Bongo family’s almost 56 years in power.

After a meeting of its Peace and Security Council on the situation, the AU said it had decided to “suspend the participation of Gabon in all activities of its organs and institutions”.

Govt’s Hammer To Fall In illegal Miners_ minister

The Federal Government yesterday unfolded plans to reposition the solid minerals sector, in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, said that the law against illegal mining was still in force, warning culprits to desist or face the dire consequences.

He said the law is no respecter of status, urging the perpetrators, whether state, individuals or corporate institution, to halt the illegality.

Alake gave the warning in Abuja at the graduation and presentation of starter packs to Batch Three graduates of the ministry’s programme on gemstone and jewellery master training and empowerment.

He said the ministry was working closely with security agencies to design a solid and enduring formula for combating illegal mining and exploitation of minerals.

Cleric Cautions Against use of force on Niger Junta

The Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu-Alo, has appealed to the Economic Community of West African States led by President Bola Tinubu to patiently wait till it reaches a compromise with the Niger junta, advising that dialogue remained the only solution.

Olu-Alo made the call in a statement released on Wednesday.

He said, “No matter the time it takes to reach a compromise between the military who took over power in Niger and the ECOWAS, dialogue remains the solution because of the bitter experience of war whereby the innocent citizens are always vulnerable.

“The calmness in Niger with no riot by the citizens in reaction to the military intervention should serve as a warning to all other African leaders and should caution every arbiter to be cautious with the type of intervention they are proffering to the debacle.

“I plead with President Tinubu to use his position as the Head of ECOWAS to ensure that war is not the conclusion of their intervention to prevent shedding of innocent blood in Niger.”

Olu-Alo lauded the choice of ministers by President Tinubu with the inclusion of women and youth, adding that those who were privileged to be ministers should do their work conscientiously while the ministers who refuse to live up to standard should not be spared.

