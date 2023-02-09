Today’s Headlines: Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court, Ebonyi LP Chieftain Joins PDP.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike has disowned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their support for the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

PDP and Atiku had despite the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by scarcity of the new naira notes had encouraged the CBN not to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes from circulation.

Ebonyi LP Chieftain Joins PDP

A member of the Labour Party in Ebonyi State, Henry Ude, has dumped his party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Abia Onyike, stated this in a statement, on Wednesday.

Lagos Slashes BRT Fare, Distributes Food

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to cushion the effect of fuel scarcity and naira notes scarcity in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday at a media briefing, during which he appreciated Lagosians for their patience in the face of the hardship brought about by the crisis.

According to the governor, measures include approval for fuel stations to operate on a 24-hour basis.

He said, “We have taken some steps to cushion the effects of these measures that were announced at the federal level but with telling effects on states.

I Will Revive Ajaokuta, Dredge River-Niger- Tinubu

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday promised to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, if elected.

He also promised to dredge River Niger to enable ships berth in its inland ports.

