This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court, Buhari Meets Emefiele After Supreme Order On Old Notes

Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court

Photo credit: p.m news

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike has disowned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their support for the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

PDP and Atiku had despite the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by scarcity of the new naira notes had encouraged the CBN not to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes from circulation.

(Photo credit: Google)

Buhari Meets Emefiele

Photo credit: the cable

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the presidential villa.

The meeting comes hours after the supreme court temporarily restrained the federal government from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10.

I Will Revive Ajaokuta, Dredge River-Niger- Tinubu

Photo credit: the nation

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday promised to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, if elected.

He also promised to dredge River Niger to enable ships berth in its inland ports.

We’ve Found Solutions To Petrol, Cash Scarcity- INEC

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said, yesterday, it has found solutions to some of the perceived obstacles capable of derailing the general elections expected to start with the presidential polls on February 25.

The commission for the umpteenth time, also assured Nigerians that the general elections will hold as planned, coming barely 24 hours after the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Monguno (retd), also assured that the polls would hold as planned.

Vote PDP For Peace To Return To Yobe, Atiku Tells Supporters

Photo credit; the cable

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says if elected, he will ensure peace returns to Yobe state.

Speaking on Wednesday at the PDP presidential campaign rally in the state, Abubakar said women and youths will be empowered to become entrepreneurs.

Content created and supplied by: Able-gist (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Wike #Disowns #Atiku #PDP #Hails #Supreme #Court #Buhari #Meets #Emefiele #Supreme #Order #NotesToday’s Headlines: Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court, Buhari Meets Emefiele After Supreme Order On Old Notes Publish on 2023-02-09 08:28:09