Today’s Headlines: Wike Directed Aides, Others To Work For Tinubu–PC; Buhari Solidly Behind Tinubu–Lai Mohammed

Wike Directed Aides, Others To Work For Tinubu–PC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers Presidential Council has identified the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Governor Nyesom Wike’s choice for the forthcoming election.

The council in a letter dated February 1 said Wike had already directed all local government chairmen, his aides and party executive members to deliver Tinubu at the poll.

The letter addressed to Wike and signed by the Director, State Campaign Management Committee, Rivers State chapter, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, was in reaction to the reason given by the Governor for cancelling an approval he gave to the council to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Atiku Abubakar’s campaign.

Sekibo accused Wike of trying to frustrate and stop the Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, from emerging the next President of Nigeria.

Buhari Solidly Behind Bola–Lai

Information Minister Lai Mohammed says President Muhammadu Buhari is solidly behind the Al Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu despite his support for a level playing field for all candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Mohammed, who made the clarification at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said it was preposterous for people to claim otherwise when Mr. President is actively campaigning for Tinubu.

The Minister said: “Yesterday,while reacting to a question at the post-FEC briefing at the State

House, I said, inter alia, that Mr. President is committed to a free, fair and credible elections, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure a level playing field for all contestants.

Kwankwaso: Poor Nigerians Being Punished, No Bank Will Deny Presidential Candidates Money

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of punishing ordinary Nigerians with the naira redesign policy.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Thursday, Kwankwaso said the rich could not be affected by the policy because they own the banks.

Kwankwaso said the big time politicians, particularly, the presidential candidates, either had controlling shares in the banks or have friends who can help them mobilise whatever amount of money they needed.

“Government should be in place to sort out issues for its people, not inflate unnecessary hardships.”

My Wife Is Occultic, Killed Her First Child–Man Tells Court

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 23-year-old marriage between Isiaka Odeyemi and his wife, Feyisola Olapeju.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the marriage was dissolved on grounds of incessant fighting deeply rooted in fetish threats with charms and no rest of mind by the wife.

Odeyemi said his wife was occultic and deeply rooted in fetish things.

He alleged that his wife worships things with alcohol and kola nut which he did not support.

According to him, his wife killed her first child and the two children she had for him are not doing well.

