Today’s Headlines: Wike Cleared By Senate For Ministerial Role, Global petrol price rises by 20%

Wike Cleared By Senate For Ministerial Role

It is not clear which ministry Wike will head as President Bola Tinubu did not indicate that in the list sent to the National Assembly.

The former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been cleared by the Nigeria Senate for a ministerial role.

It was earlier reported that Wike on Monday arrived at the National Assembly to appear before the lawmakers for his ministerial screening.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was part of the first set of nominees screened by the Senate on Monday.

Global petrol price rises by 20%

Price of petrol may to rise further as international market data gathered revealed that the commodity has gained 20 per cent. At the beginning of 2023, Brent crude traded around $78 per barrel. However, last week, the international benchmark hit $83 per barrel.

On the other hand, petrol prices started the year at less than $2.50 per gallon. Last week, it hit $2.90 per gallon, and analysts said it could reach $3 in the new week.

A weak currency and inflation had caused a rise in the dollar against the naira to as much as N820/$1 recently, before dropping to N776/$1 as of Saturday.

In Nigeria, petrol price had risen from between N198/N200 per litre, to around N617 per litre since deregulation of the downstream sector by President Bola Tinubu on May 29.

Nigeria Loses Two Judges In One Day

The Nigerian judiciary has suffered a huge loss as two judges died hours apart. Justice Centus Chima Nweze of the Supreme Court and Justice Peter Mallong of the Kaduna Division, both died on Sunday in Abuja. The jurists were said to have been ill for a brief period.

In a statement on Monday signed by the publicity secretary of the NBA, Habeeb Akorede Lawal, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), umbrella body of lawyers, described Justice Nweze as an astute and erudite jurist.

They consoled the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, the entire Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and People of Enugu State, friends and family of Justice Nweze and pray that the Almighty God comfort them.

Justice Nweze has delivered many impactful judgments one of which is the dissenting judgment in the appeal filed by former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha against Hope Uzodimma in 2020.

Akpabio: Hoodlums Stealing Senators’ Phones, Valuables in N’Assembly Premises

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has raised the alarm that hoodlums were invading the National Assembly complex to harass and steal lawmakers’ valuables.

Akpabio, who claimed the lawmakers now feel threatened by their presence, said as the 10th NASS settled down for legislative activities, hoodlums and people who did not have any business in the premises had been invading the federal parliament.

According to him, the uninvited guests loitered without apparent purpose all over the Senate and the House of Representatives wings, and that the hoodlums constituted themselves as nuisance by harassing lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly.

Akpabio stated this, when he received in audience members of the National Assembly Service Commission, who paid a courtesy call on him at the NASS complex, in Abuja. The Senate President’s lamentation came after the remarks by the Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, who presented the challenges faced by the Commission and other issues to him.

