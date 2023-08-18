Today’s Headlines: Wike Capable Of Elevating FCT To New Heights–Anthony Ezekwugo, Tinubu Salutes IBB At 82

Wike capable of elevating FCT to new heights – Ezekwugo

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The reaction came from Chief Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, the former Senatorial Candidate for the FCT under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections.

Ezekwugo, popularly known as Mr Competence, expressed his confidence in Wike’s ability to deliver on the job.

He cited the new FCT minister’s track record of achievements in River State, where he served as governor for eight years.

In a statement on Thursday, Ezekwugo said: “Based on the confidence reposed in him and his remarkable history, I am certain that Chief Wike is the best man for the job.”

The former senatorial candidate further urged the new minister to promptly address the restoration of the FCT’s distorted Master Plan.

Tinubu Salutes IBB At 82

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) on his 82nd birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement by his sspokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said he shared in the joy of celebration with the former leader’s family, friends, and associates.

Photo Credit: Google

He said Babangida he had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff.

He said Babangida left indelible legacies for his gallant defence of nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War. He commended Babangida’s immense contributions to national development.

Bandits Have Sacked Our Farmers – Niger Gov

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Niger State Governor Umar Muhammed Bago has said that farmers in the state have abandoned their farms owing to activities of bandits and other criminals.

He said this when the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, visited on Tuesday, according to a statement yesterday by the NSCDC’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi.

Niger State is being referred to as food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country which is also suitable for agriculture and being made use by the government and large percentage of the people.

“But the growing security concern meant that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal elements,” he lamented.

Bayelsa Residents Suffering From Metal Poisoning – Dickson

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) has raised the alarm that many residents of the oil-rich state are suffering from heavy metal poisoning.

The former governor of Bayelsa State blamed the development on the activities of the various multinational oil companies in the Niger Delta.

Dickson, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Environment and Ecology, spoke in Abuja yesterday when the Global Initiative for Climate and Environmental Sustenance conferred on him an excellence in environmental leadership award 2023.

He said the panel he constituted as governor took blood samples of residents of the oil producing areas and after laboratory tests, it was discovered that there was heavy metal poisoning in the people’s bodies as a result of air and water pollution.

