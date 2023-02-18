This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike Blows Hot, Rules Out Candidate Supporting PMB’s policy, Over 1.9m PVC Collected In Edo

Gov. Wike blows hot, rules out candidates supporting Buhari’s policy

Photo Credit: P.M.News

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has in strong terms condemned the position of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on the Naira redesign policy.

The governor said the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.

Speaking on Friday at the campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, Governor Wike insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.

Over 1.9m PVCs Collected In Edo – INEC

Photo Credit: Leadership News

The resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo State, Obo Effanga, yesterday, said one million, nine hundred and ninety-six thousand and eighty-eight persons, representing 79.8 percent of registered voters, have collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs).

He disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the preparedness of the commission ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Effanga said the commission is not expected to see above the number of those who collected their PVCs during the election adding that anything above that would amount to nullity.

APC Is Manipulating Polity To Scuttle Election, Atiku Campaign Insists

Photo Credit: Leadership News

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization yesterday reiterated its claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation are manipulating the polity and creating crisis situations aimed at scuttling the 2023 general elections.

Atiku’s campaign added that APC‘s plots include turning the country into a war zone because it has realised that it’s candidate Bola Tinubu cannot win in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said APC and its presidential candidate, Tinubu, are the real enemies of the country; added; “They are the manipulative “assailants” who parade as the comforters; the same hands that play the war drums but pose the peace makers; the very harbingers of evil who parade as the Messiahs, but busy laying traps for our democracy and pushing Nigerians to insurrection just to achieve the selfish Emilokan ambition of ruling Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s high cost of finance disturbing – Minister

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning says the cost of finance has remained one of the country’s significant challenges.

Ahmed said this at the ongoing 36th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She lamented the soaring inflation, especially food inflation, amid a weakened Naira against foreign currencies and a rising debt profile.

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Wike #Blows #Hot #Rules #Candidate #Supporting #PMBs #policy #1.9m #PVC #Collected #EdoToday’s Headlines: Wike Blows Hot, Rules Out Candidate Supporting PMB’s policy, Over 1.9m PVC Collected In Edo Publish on 2023-02-18 15:20:08