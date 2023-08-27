Today’s Headlines: Wike Bans Congratulatory Billboards In His Honour; Suspected Bandits Abduct APC Chieftain

Wike Bans Congratulatory Billboards In His Honour

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has banned lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other such adverts congratulating him on his appointment.

In a statement by the Director of press of the ministry, Anthony Ogunleye, Wike was quoted to have said his decision was in the spirit of public service and commitment to responsibilities, in order to focus on the Renewed Hope agenda being champion by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the statement, while the minister appreciated the warm wishes and support of the citizens, but asked that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

Bandits Abduct APC Chieftain

Suspected bandits have invaded Yakasai village in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted Alhaji Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, the APC organizing secretary in the state.

Recall that less than two weeks ago, another APC chieftain, Sabitu Ahmed, was also abducted at Garo ward of the same local government area.

The bandits who arrived the village around 9pm Friday night went straight to the residence of the APC chieftain and abducted him, while shooting sporadically in the air.

Nigeria Still Losing 400,000 Barrels Of Crude Oil Daily – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, says the country is still losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily to local and international thieves despite efforts to end the menace.

Ribadu confirmed this when he led a presidential delegation to inspect oil and gas facilities at Owaza in Abia and Odogwa in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers on Saturday.

He said the activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals had impacted negatively on the nation’s economy and were partly responsible for the rising cost of living in the country.

Arrest Vehicles With No Plate Number, Lagos Orders Security Agents

The Lagos State Government has directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend motorists with defective vehicle registration number plates as well as those without any number fixed on their vehicles.

The state government, therefore urged motorists to desist from the unlawful act to avoid been prosecuted as the act violates section 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law 2018.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, made the remarks at the weekend.

