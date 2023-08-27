Today’s Headlines: Wike Bans Congratulatory Billboards In His Honour, Gunmen kill farmer in Zamfara

Wike Bans Congratulatory Billboards In His Honour

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has banned lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other such adverts congratulating him on his appointment.

In a statement by the Director of press of the ministry, Anthony Ogunleye, Wike was quoted to have said his decision was in the spirit of public service and commitment to responsibilities, in order to focus on the Renewed Hope agenda being champion by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the statement, while the minister appreciated the warm wishes and support of the citizens, but asked that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

Photo Credit: Google

‘’As FCT Minister, his foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of its residents and he has requested the public to understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.”

Gunmen kill farmer in Zamfara community

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Gunmen on Saturday killed one Abdulkareem Kwaren in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to a relative of the deseased, Mallam Lawal Kwaren Mai Saje, his brother was returning from his farm Saturday evening when the terrorists on motorcycles shot him and he died on the spot.

He told DAILY POST that the farm was not too far from the village, saying that though the bandits did not enter the community, the villagers have fled their homes for fear of being attacked by the terrorists.

“You know that the bandits can operate at will and at any moment of the day in the local government area. So, we are not surprised to hear that they attacked one village or another

EXTRA: Trump’s campaign rakes in $7.1 after mugshot release

Photo Credit: The Cable

Donald Trump’s campaign team says it has raised $7.1 million since a mugshot of the former US president was made public.

Trump made history as the first former US president to have a mugshot after he left jail on Thursday.

He took to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, as well as Truth Social, his personal social media platform, to share the photo on Thursday.

“Election interference. Never surrender,” he captioned the photo.

The Republican surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta over more than a dozen charges bordering on his attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results and his alleged role in the infamous Capitol riot.

The campaign said Trump raised $4.18m on Friday alone — the single-highest 24-hour period it made to date.

It said a larger part of the money comes from the sale of merchandise through its online stores.

You’re the only African leader Biden wants to meet at UNGA, US envoy tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: The Cable

Molly Phee, US assistant secretary for African affairs, says President Bola Tinubu is the only African leader President Joe Biden wants to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

Phee said this on Saturday when Tinubu hosted her at the Aso Rock villa.

“President Joe Biden is asking to meet with you on the sidelines of UNGA, and you are the only African leader he has requested to meet,” Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, quoted her as saying.

On his part, Tinubu said he is working to create prosperity for Nigerians.

Crownprincess (

)