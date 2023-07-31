Today’s Headlines: Wike Arrives National Assembly For Ministerial Screening; Tinubu To Address Nigerians Today

Wike Arrives National Assembly For Ministerial Screening Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has arrived at the National Assembly for his ministerial screening.

Wike arrived at the National Assembly with his wife and some followers.

The Senate is expected to screen the first set of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was part of the first set of ministerial nominees Tinubu forwarded to the Senate.

During the 2023 February presidential election, Wike had turned against PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and worked for Tinubu.

It’s widely believed that Wike’s nomination was a form of compensation for supporting Tinubu.

Tinubu To Address Nigerians Today Source: Daily Post Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation, today, Monday.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, disclosed this on Monday in a terse statement.

According to him, the broadcast will occur by 7 pm.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast”, he stated.

Crisis hits Lagos LP, faction emerges Source: Punch paper

The crisis rocking the Labour Party has worsened in Lagos State with the emergence of a factional leader, Olumide Adesoyin.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the Adesoyin-led faction disowned the Mrs Dayo Ekong-led Executive Committee, which led the party into the 2023 general elections in the state.

According to Adesoyin, a competent court has warned the general public to desist from dealing with the Ekong-led faction, following the sacking of the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the party.

Adesoyin claimed that the tenure of his exco had since been renewed by the party’s national body.

He complained that notwithstanding the party’s laid down rules, the Ekong-led exco had been “going about, parading themselves as the state executives of the party in a manner that is rather alien to our party’s constitution.”

Federal High Court Judge, Mallong, dies in Abuja Source: Vanguard paper

A Federal High Court (FHC) Judge, Justice Peter Mallong, is dead.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mallong died on Sunday after a brief illness in Abuja.

The Chief Registar of FHC, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, announced the sudden death of the judge in a statement he made available to newsmen Monday morning.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own , Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, who passed away on Sunday unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.

“We will miss him more than words can express.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time.”

ChungleeWrites (

)