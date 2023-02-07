Today’s Headlines: Wike Approves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign, Funke Akindele’s Mum Is Dead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Approves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, South-South Nigeria has again given the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party approval to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

Source: Saharareporters

SaharaReporters reported on February 1, 2023 that Governor Wike’s administration withdrew the initial approval it granted to the party to use the stadium for campaign.

The sports commissioner in the state, Barr Chris Green, in a circular issued on January 31, explained that the decision to withdrawal the initial approval was taken because of their discovery that the PDP was in alliance with some members of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The statement read: “Refer to our letter reference no. MOS/C/409/5.49/T/15 of 11th January, 2023 approving the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for your Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled to hold on the 11th day of February, 2023.

Funke Akindele’s Mum Is Dead

The mother of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, is dead.

She died on Tuesday.

Funke’s older sister, Olubunmi Akindele, announced their mother’s death in a statement on Tuesday.

Source: Punch paper

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty, that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.

“May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”

JUST IN: IG orders immediate transfer of DIGs, AIGs, CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba on Tuesday ordered the posting and redeployment of some Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police to different departments, commands, and formations, The PUNCH reports.

Source: Punch paper

In a statement on Tuesday, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, “DIG Danmallam Mohammed, has been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration while the following AIGs have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the DIGs in charge of the following departments of the Force as indicated against their names;

“Hafiz Inuwa was posted to Department of Training and Development, Aji Janga to Department of Research and Planning, Adeleke Bode to Department of tions, Habu Ahmadu as Force Secretary, whil Shuaya’u Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

Obi Urges Nigerians To Play Their Part To Rescue Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged all Nigerians to join him and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed in their undertaking to rescue the country from its alleged gradual slip to anarchy.

Source: Channels TV

Speaking in Abuja at a book presentation in his honor titled ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’, the former Anambra State governor reiterated his commitment to turn the fortunes of the country around if elected later this month.

He appealed to youths who had registered to go out and get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to enable them participate in the elections later this month as their future depends on it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last month, said the 2023 elections belong to young people who make up the bulk of the voting population.

