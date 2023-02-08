Today’s Headlines: Wike approves free venue for APC rally in Rivers, Ajaero elected NLC President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike approves free venue for APC presidential rally in Rivers

This was made public on Wednesday in Port Harcourt by members of the Concerned PCC/ICC who explained that Governor Wike graciously approved the venue for the campaign free-of-charge.

According to the council, the approval was sequel to the application by the National Secretary of APC PCC, James Abiodun Faleke, to the state (Rivers), government seeking for approval the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the national party to hold its Presidential rally on the scheduled date.

The application was in compliance with an existing law of the state, which emanated from extant order 21, which demands for the payment of N5 million non refundable charges by political parties who wish to use public venues, places for their campaigns in the state.

The group said the government regretted that the venue they applied for was not available for use at the time scheduled for the event, but instead, approved alternative venue for the Tinubu/Shettima campaign rally next wednesday.

Ajaero elected NLC President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has elected Joe Ajaero as its national president.

Ajaero, former general secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), won on consensus vote at the 13th NLC national delegates conference in Abuja.

Ajaero takes over from Ayuba Wabba, who took office in 2015.

In his acceptance speech, the new NLC president said the executives are committed to pursuing the interest and desires of workers and Nigerians.

He promised that his leadership would speak for the millions of Nigerians and also seek a platform to lift them out of poverty.

”We, therefore, pledge our loyalty to the NLC, workers, the Nigerian people and the country. Our thoughts and actions shall be propelled by this avowal,” he said.

He said his leadership will pursue a new national minimum wage law that will take into consideration the objective reality of the socio-economic situation, and expand its reach to capture more workers.

He said the wage review law will be addressed through the national labour advisory council, to ensure that all loopholes exploited by employers on making workplaces more decent, are blocked.

“We urge all employers of labour who have unsettled issues with their workers and unions to immediately resolve them to avoid our intervention,” he said.

2023: Commission to monitor police conduct in 744 LGAs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has concluded plans to deploy its personnel to the 774 Local Government Areas in the country to monitor the conduct of policemen during the general elections.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

While the presidential and National Assembly elections hold on 25 February, the governorship and state assembly elections come up on 11 March.

He said the idea was to ensure that policemen deployed for election duties operate within defined rules of engagement.

According to him, the commission believes that the success or otherwise of the general elections largely depends on the effectiveness and efficiency of the police as the lead agency in internal security.

“Guidelines on police conduct during the elections will soon be released by the commission to guide policemen who will be involved in election security.

Naira redesign: Reps Ad-hoc C’ttee to meet INEC Chairman, others Thursday

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the new currency policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will on Thursday meet with Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed.

The meeting with the stakeholders which was scheduled to start by 3 pm, was called with a view to addressing the lingering concerns over the scarcity of the newly redesigned currencies.

It was however uncertain whether the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele was invited to the stakeholders’ meeting, as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had during an interactive session with leaders of various Ethnic Groups during a meeting held in Lagos State, assured Nigerians of the House resolve to monitor the activities of the apex bank.

He also revealed that the House will not hesitate to reconvene before the commencement if the prevailing situation persists.

The Ad-hoc Committee’s resolve to convene the stakeholders’ meeting was reached after a brief meeting held at the instance of the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa held at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Nigerian student dies in Scotland road accident

Chinenye Okonkwo, a 33-year-old Nigerian student at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) in Scotland, has been killed in a road accident.

Okonkwo, a master’s student at the institution, was reportedly walking on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre on February 2 when she was knocked down after two vehicles collided.

The student passed away at the scene of the incident, which left her critically injured.

It is understood that police operatives have arrested a driver in connection with the incident.

In a statement on Wednesday, Steve Decent, the institution’s vice-chancellor, said Okonkwo was admitted into the varsity’s public health programme in January 2022.

The vice-chancellor described the student’s death as “a terrible shock” to the university community and expressed his condolences to her family.

Plateau APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr Nentawe, Flags Off Càmpaign With Funfare

Plateau State Gubernatorial candidate Of All Progressive Congress Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has flagged off his Governorship Càmpaign in Wase LGA Mini Stadium amidst funfare,.

Dr Nentawe thanked the people of his State for showing him uncommon love and acceptance, promising to work to sustain the peace and security of the State by building on the achievements of Governor Lalong.

He said the vision of the Generation Next team is to create wealth and deepen empowerment of the people leveraging on technology and innovation.

According to him, he promised to build on Lalong’s achievements in other sectors such as health, education and infrastructure development, empowerment, job creation as well as social cohesion.

State Governor Simon Bako Lalong and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on his part said he was optimistic of a big win for the party in the forthcoming elections from the State to the Federal level.

