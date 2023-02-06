This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike Allegedly Arrests 35 Pro-Atiku Members, Tinubu Will Win, He’s Healthy-Ikechi

Wike Allegedly Arrests 35 Pro-Atiku Members

The simmering internal wrangling in the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Sunday afternoon blew open with the alleged arrest at the orders of the state governor, Nyesom Wike, of at least 35 members of the party believed to belong to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s faction.

A group, the Atiku Support Organisation, has alleged that about 30 of its members were arrested by armed policemen during a meeting in GRA, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday afternoon.

Tinubu Will Win, He Is Healthy- Ikechi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia, High Chief Ikechi Emenike says Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election.

Emenike spoke in his Umukabia Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA country home Sunday evening after unveiling his manifesto, stating Tinubu is one of the very best. He is eloquent and healthy.

Emenike said health is in the hands of God, stating, Tinubu will win this election.

Tinubu Has Officially Conceded To Atiku, PDP – Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation on Monday said it is pleased that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has officially conceded to the electoral superiority of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Campaign Organisation called on Nigerians to note the admission by the Tinubu’s Campaign, while responding to the recent Nextier Polls, that Atiku is well-grounded, more popular than Tinubu and poised for victory in the most states of the South East, South South, South West, North East and other parts of the country.

Nigeria Ready To Fully Support Turkey, Syria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s readiness to provide full support in any way possible to Turkey and Syria over the deadly earthquake that occurred in parts of the countries.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the President extended heartfelt commiserations to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, and those who lost family and friends in the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Court Sends EFCC Boss To Kuje Prison Over Contempt

A Kogi State High Court has committed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, to prison for disobeying Court order.

The court also directed the Inspector-General of Police to effect, Bawa’s arrest and remand him in kuje prison for the next 14 days until he purges himself of the contempt.

