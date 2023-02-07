This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike Accuses Ayu Of Plotting To Blackmail G5 Govs, NNPP Raises N511m For Kwankwaso others campaign in Kano

Wike accuses Ayu of lying, plot to blackmail G-5 Governors

Governor Nyesom Wike has said Iyorchia Ayu, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lied when he said some of his colleagues in the G-5 Governors’ Forum are reaching out to him with a view to mending fences over the disagreement with the party.

Specifically, the Rivers state Governor said Ayu lied when he claimed that one of the G-5 Governors visited him at his residence during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Benue State on Monday.

venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign flag-off rally for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday described the claim by Ayu as a blackmail, while insisting that neither him nor any G-5 governor went to the residence of Ayu.

The Rivers State governor who noted that that was not the first time such insinuations have been made, affirmed that the G-5 governors will win the battle against PDP at the end of the day.

“Nobody can blackmail us. We’ll never go and meet anybody. We are who we are. This is not the first time we have battled.

NNPP raises N511m for Kwankwaso, others campaign in Kano

The Chief Spokesperson of the NNPP Campaign Council, Sanusi Bature Tofa, in a statement on Monday, shortly after the party’s fundraising dinner held on Sunday night in Kano said Dr Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, Alhaji Sani Muhammad Hotoro, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Danfaranshi, and Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, were on the list of the highest donors.

According to the statement, the Chairman of NNPP Kano 2023 Fundraising Committee, Hon. Dr Sulaiman Sumaila, who read the donation outcome last night, expressed his surprise and gratitude over the massive support received.

He noted that it is a clear testimony that the Kano people are tired of both APC and PDP, adding that the donation would be used to support the campaign and election logistics.

The statement quoted the NNPP gubernatorial candidate Engr. Abba K Yusuf as saying that the overwhelming support he enjoys is a testimony to the fact that the good people of Kano are in need of a new crop of leadership both at the state and national levels.

Yusuf reassured his commitment to championing inclusive leadership where every citizen and resident of Kano state would be given the opportunity to enjoy the best practices of good governance.

Lawan: Ajulo hails Supreme Court judgement, blames APC for controversies

A constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has hailed to the Supreme Court judgement which restored the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the authentic Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Yobe North Senatorial District in the forthcoming general election.

He said most of the counter comments targeted against the Supreme Court’s decision under reference are misconceived, particularly from the perspective of the law.

The Supreme Court had, on Monday, in a three-against-two split judgement of its five-member panel, led by Justice Chima Centus Nweze declared Sen. Ahmad Lawan as the authentic APC Senatorial candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

The apex court in its judgment voided and set aside the judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which had earlier confirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the candidate.

Ajulo said the Supreme Court delivered a sound judgement based on the case presented before it while reacting to the ruling, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

“The concept of justice is not about a crying baby who runs to his sweet mother. Unlike the empathetic mother, the Supreme Court must decide any matter based on its peculiarities.” Ajulo said.

US Navy releases photos of China spy balloon debris

The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday.

The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat.

The post said the sailors retrieving the debris on Sunday were part of the Navy’s specialist explosives team.

The device will now be examined to see whether it was indeed spy equipment.

US officials have described the balloon as being about 200 ft (60m) tall, with the payload portion comparable in size to regional airliners and weighing hundreds – or potentially thousands – of pounds.

China has repeatedly insisted that the “airship is for civilian use and entered the US due to force majeure – it was completely an accident”.

The discovery of the balloon set off a diplomatic crisis, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately calling off a weekend trip to China – the first such high level US-China meeting there in years – over the “irresponsible act”.

﻿Police Arrest Bandits’ Informants, Armed Robbers And Others In Katsina

The first category of the suspects comprised three (3) suspected thieves led by one Mohamed Abdurrahman of Saulawa Quarters, Katsina State.

The suspects according to the Katsina Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, specialized in breaking into houses to commit armed robbery and car snatching in the state capital.

Two Corolla motor vehicles, two brand-new motorcycles, and a locally-made gun were recovered from them.

Other suspects arrested and paraded before the command headquarters on Tuesday include; two suspected informants led by one, Suleiman Dahiru of Yau-Yau village in Batsari LGA of the State who specialized in inviting terrorists to attack people at Rahamawa Quarters in the Katsina metropolitan area.

The remaining ten suspects are Aminu Lawal Alias “Entertainment”, a notorious car thief of Kofar Marusa low-cost, Katsina, Salisu Hassan, 33 years old of Rijiyar Lemu, Kano State as well as three young armed robbers namely: Amir Abdullahi, 19-year-old of Funtua Local Government Area, Katsina State who specialize in blocking highways to steal people’s property mostly phones.

