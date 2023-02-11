This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike accuses Ayu of campaigning against PDP, 80yr old blind man burnt in Anambra

Wike accuses Ayu of campaigning against PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorcha Ayu, indulged in an unpardonable height of anti-party when he campaigned against the party in Kano State by saying “PDP has brought us shame.”

The governor stated that if there is any section of the PDP that has brought shame to the country, it is the national headquarters under Ayu’s leadership and not Rivers State chapter of the party.

Wike made the accusation at the campaign flag-off by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme local council that held at Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme, yesterday.

Wike insisted that Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, even though he may want to defend it as a slip, adding that it goes to confirm that as an undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP.

Photo credit || Google

He, however, vowed that “they will not be allowed to kill it.”

80-year-old blind man burnt, Anambra community tackles military

The crisis between Anaku and Omor communities in the Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State has taken a new dimension after an attack allegedly carried out by soldiers in revenge of their missing colleague.

Anaku and Omor communities have been embroiled in a land dispute.

The crisis erupted again within the week when six people were allegedly killed and six others abducted in Omor. As of Tuesday, when journalists visited the community, many of the villagers had fled for fear of being killed.

While it was not clear how soldiers got involved in the latest crisis, sources said one of the soldiers deployed in the area went missing, prompting his colleagues to launch a reprisal.

A source in Anaku on Friday said the community was littered with corpses, adding that many houses were set ablaze.

He noted that five trucks loaded with soldiers had been patrolling the area since the beginning of the week.

The source said there was hardly a family that was not affected in the latest arson in Anaku, adding that as of Thursday, many people were still packing their things out of the town.

At least 26 dead and 2,000 injured as wildfires rage out of control across Chile

Wildfires that have been raging across Chile for more than a week have now killed at least 26 people and left more than 2,000 injured.

Over 1,500 homes have also been completely destroyed by the fires, leaving thousands more homeless as a heatwave has enveloped the region with temperatures reaching upwards of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chile’s Interior Ministry confirmed to ABC News that, so far, more than 889,000 acres of forests have been destroyed so far in the Andean nation.

Over 6,000 firefighters — many of them mainly volunteers — are currently on the ground trying to control more than 323 active fires, including 90 that are raging out of control, according to officials.

Weather experts say that the drought that has taken hold in Chile has been brought on by a mix of climate change and a Pacific Ocean weather condition called La Nina. The combination of these conditions have allowed for stronger winds from the ocean to deeper into Chile and has been a catalyst for the spread of these wildfires.

The Chilean government have now put three regions in the south-central part of the country — Biobio, La Araucaunia and Nuble — on high alert and Chile’s Interior Minister Carolina Toha said that a curfew will be declared in these regions.

Governor Matawalle Orders Arrest Of Anyone Rejecting Old Naira Notes In Zamfara

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the arrest of anyone rejecting the old naira notes in the state.

Matawalle during the swearing-in-ceremony of new High Court Judges and appointed special advisers held at the Government House, Chamber II in Gusau said the old currency notes remained legal tender until the final verdict of the case instituted against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government by three Northern Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States at the Supreme Court.

According to Daily Trust, he explained that, he and his counterparts of Kogi and Kaduna states approached the Supreme Court to order the extension and validity of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.

“As you are all aware, the economy of the country as a whole has been plunged into a serious crisis by the decision of the Central Bank to cease recognition of the old naira notes as legal tender from February 10th. This decision compounded the already dire situation of our State occasioned by banditry and sundry crimes, which significantly disrupted economic activities in the State and the sub-region over the years,” Matawalle said.

Akwa Ibom YPP guber candidate pledges infrastructure resurgence

The governorship candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Albert Bassey has pledged to embark on massive infrastructure programmes across the state if e Albertlected.

Albert noted that he has developed a road map, ‘50mindstion Basic Amenities (OBA)’ towards achieving the agenda, stressing that it would pave the way for intensive grassroots development in the state.

The governorship hopeful, in a statement, said his OBA initiative has as critical elements the construction and reconstruction of infrastructure across the state, promising that if he emerges victorious at the poll, his government would construct ‘a minimum of five kilometres of roads in every local council of the state.”

In the area of healthcare, he said: “Under OBA, we believe that we should reduce the pressure on secondary health care facilities. We must address the issue of the primary level. We have a policy, as a party in line with our impact agenda, where we must make sure that there is a secondary healthcare facility in every local council that will support the primary healthcare ones. This will be a departure from the current status.”

He stressed that developing the healthcare sector in the state would benefit both poor and rich residents.

My supporters aren’t on social media’ — Kwankwaso rejects polls projecting Obi as likely winner

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says he enjoys being “underrated” ahead of the presidential election.

Speaking in a Channels Television interview on Friday, Kwankwaso rejected pre-election opinion polls predicting Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the election.

In a Bloomberg poll released on Friday, Obi was said to be the preferred choice of the respondents ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The poll was conducted by Premise Data Corp for Bloomberg News.

In September 2022, an NOI poll also placed Obi as the leading candidate with 21 percent of the votes. Tinubu and Atiku tied in second place with 13 percent of votes each, while Kwankwaso came fourth with three percent.

In many of the polls conducted by various organisations, Kwankwaso had always been rated in the fourth position.

Commenting on the development, the NNPP candidate said the polls were conducted via telephone, adding that 90 percent of his supporters are not on social media.

Content created and supplied by: Newslight (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Wike #accuses #Ayu #campaigning #PDP #80yr #blind #man #burnt #AnambraToday’s Headlines: Wike accuses Ayu of campaigning against PDP, 80yr old blind man burnt in Anambra Publish on 2023-02-11 10:23:06