Today’s Headlines: Wike Accused Of Working For Tinubu, Okowa Won’t Succeed With His Ambition-Clark

2023 Presidency: 22 Days To Go, PDP Accuses Wike Of Working For Tinubu

Photo credits:Leadership

The long running infighting in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another turn yesterday after the party accused the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, of directing his political appointees, local government chairmen and PDP ward leaders to work for the presidential candidate of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the coming general election.

This is as it said it was “appalling and highly preposterous” for Wike to assume that the PDP and APC could jointly hold an event at the same venue.

You won’t succeed with your ambition’, Clark tells Okowa

Photo credits:Punchng

Elder statesman and First Republic Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, came so hard on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, with a prayer that he does not succeed in his ambition for Vice Presidency.

According to him, the governor should, in his own interest, openly apologise to his colleagues in both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party he had allegedly deceived into taking a decision he never believed in.

Clark also gave Okowa between now and May 29 to give an account of the N250 billion 13 per cent derivation fund which he collected from the Federal Government as exposed by Governor Nyesom Wike of River State or face action in court.

2023: Buhari was shocked when Lawan was named APC’s anointed candidate – El-Rufai

Photo credits:Daily post

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was shocked when he was told that Senate President Ahmad Lawan was the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s anointed candidate.

El-Rufai disclosed this while answering questions on a programme on TVC on Thursday.

In June 2022, before the APC presidential primary started, the National Chair of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, announced Lawan as the consensus candidate for the party.

Intrigues of cash, fuel crisis won’t stop my victory- Tinubu

Photo credits:The Nation

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the fuel and cash crisis orchestrated to hurt his campaign will not stop his victory on February 25.

He spoke in Osogbo capital of Osun State where thousands of residents received his campaign train.

The jubilant residents, members of APC and supporters thronged to the venue of the campaign, Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo Old garage to give Tinubu a rousing welcome.

Photo credits:Google

