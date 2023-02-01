Today’s Headlines: Why Wike’s G5 Governors Endorsement Will Be Irrelevant-Sani, Buhari Arrives Abuja From Jigawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Wike’s G5 governors’ endorsement will be irrelevant – Shehu Sani.

Photo credit: Daillypost

Ahead of the presidential election, a former Nigerian lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, says Governor Nyesom Wike-led G5 governors are playing hard to get.

Sani also said their endorsement would soon become irrelevant as voters might have made up their minds about their preferred candidates.

The statement was contained in a post his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday. He wrote, “The G5 have been playing hard to get. The clock is ticking. When the masses they control have made up their mind, endorsement will be irrelevant.

Buhari Arrives Abuja From Jigawa

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening, arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, from his working visits to Lagos, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states.

The Leonardo AW139 helicopter conveying Buhari from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport arrived at Aso Rock Villa a few minutes after 7:00 pm.

Exactly one week ago, the President departed Lagos, where he inaugurated the Blue Rail Project and for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the second edition of the Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

Photo credit: Google

Although he returned to the country on Wednesday, Buhari proceeded to Katsina for a two-day working visit.

Buhari gives Olusegun Awolowo new appointment.

Photo credit: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a tenure of four years with effect from 19th December, 2022.

As Secretary, Mr Awolowo is expected to provide direction to the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria’s strategic national interest.

Mr Awolowo, a Law graduate from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye, has served as Special Assistant to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He also worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja as Secretary for Social Development and Transport from 2007 to 2011.

Agents have no reason to extort candidates — Oloyede.

Photo credit: Vanguard

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Isaq Oloyede, has said agents helping the board to sell personal identification number, PIN, for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, have no reason to sell above the prescribed amount.

According to him, enough provisions have been made to adequately compensate the agents.

Oloyede, who stated this in Lagos while monitoring the registration in some centres yesterday, said as at last Friday, over N300 million had been paid out to the vendors as commission.

Announcing the immediate suspension of two agents, Parkway Project and Digital Partners, for selling the PIN to applicants at rates higher than the approved N5,700, the JAMB boss said the Board would not condone extortion in any guise.

Theoptimus06 (

)