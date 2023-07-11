Today’s Headlines: Why Wike Deserves Rivers Ministerial Slot-Okocha, Subsidy removal: Senate commends Tinubu, make demands﻿

Why Wike deserves Rivers ministerial slot – Tony Okocha

Former Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Chief Tony Okocha, has made a strong case for the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, to be given the ministerial slot meant for the state, arguing that the victory of President Tinubu was in the state was made possible by Wike.

Chief Okocha, who addressed a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that neither the Social Democratic Party’s Governor’s candidate, Magnus Abe, nor the former transport minister, Amaechi, deserves the slot, having not worked for Tinubu’s success, as Wike did.

Okocha pointed out that while Amaechi did not support Tinubu’s presidency after failing to clinch the presidential ticket at the primary, Abe worked for the SDP to actualize his governorship ambition and the victory of the party’s presidential candidate against Tinubu.

Subsidy removal: Senate commends Tinubu, make demands ﻿

The Senate has commended President Bola Tinubu, over his decision to end the fuel subsidy regime.President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the senate with Tinubu’s courage in removing the fuel subsidy.

During plenary, Akpabio urged Tinubu to ensure urgent implementation of palliative measures put in place to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

This was after Imo North Senator, Patrick Ndubueze, move a motion titled “Need to Investigate the controversial huge expenditure on Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) under the Subsidy/Under Recovery Regime by the NNPCL, agreed to among others, constitute an Adhoc Committee to holistically investigate all controversies surrounding “subsidy and under recovery regime.”

Ruling on the motion after deliberations and contributions by members on the floor of the Senate, Akpabio got the nod of his colleagues to formally commend Tinubu on his courageous decision to stop the payment of subsidy on PMS.

Reps formed 10-member committee to vet service chiefs

The House of Representatives has constituted an ad hoc committee to screen the service chiefs.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the committee on Tuesday, which includes all the principal officers: Majority Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo); Deputy Majority Leader Abdullahi Halim (APC, Kogi); Chief Whip Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe); and Deputy Chief Whip Adewunmi Onanuga (APC, Ogun).

Others are Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), Deputy Minority Leader Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano), Minority Whip Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe), and Deputy Minority Whip George Ozodinobi (LP, AnambraBabajimi Benson of Lagos State will chair the committee.

DAILY POST recalls that President Bola Tinubu, last week, forwarded the names of the service chiefs to the House for confirmation.

The service chiefs are Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

DAILY POST reports that the delay in the screening of the service chiefs was due to the holiday embarked on by the lawmakers.

APC Chairman recants, says Akeredolu not in critical state.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has recanted his earlier statement that the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, is in state of extreme incapacity, and hospitalised.

The party’s boss had while addressing the state chairmen during a meeting held on Monday described the Ondo governor as incapacitated.

According to him; “It is our hope and prayers that he wi be speared and brought home soonest. In the same vein, we regret to announced, the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo state who we understand has been hospitalised oversea. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

However, recanting, the statement signed by the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, noted that; “the attention of the national headquarters APC has been drawn to a report, credited to the National Chairman; Adamu, in the 11th July, 2023.

“The headline, “Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity, hospitalised”, bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.

