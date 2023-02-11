Today’s Headlines: Why We Visited Obasanjo- ADC Chieftain, Moment Kebbi Stood Still For Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why We Visited Obasanjo- ADC Chieftain, Moment Kebbi Stood Still For Tinubu

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chukwuka Monye, has said his team visited ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to relate on birthing a new Nigeria via right choices at the 2023 general elections.

He and the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, led a 20-man ADC delegation to Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The discussed matters regarding the general elections.

The delegation included National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, Director of Communications and Programs, Ifenla Oligbinde.

Moment Kebbi stood still for Tinubu.﻿

Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State stood still on Saturday as the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu held his presidential rally.Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu mobilised thousands of supporters for the rally as the venue was filled to capacity.

Tinubu had a grand entry into the venue of the rally as the crowd erupted into rapturous joy, with the shout of ‘Jagaban, Jagaban.

Tinubu’s presidential bid divine project – Kekemeke.

The National Vice Chairman, South-West region, of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Issac Kekemeke, has described the presidential aspiration of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a divine project which no one could stop or truncate.

Kekemeke said people with deep thought would understand and see the hand of God in the Tinubu project.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the APC chieftain also said it was high time Nigerians began to see Tinubu’s presidential candidacy as the last hope they had been yearning for.

According to him, what everybody thought was going to be a great disadvantage to Tinubu became leverage to help him to emerge winner in the party’s primaries.

Kwara sets up task force on fuel scarcity.

The Kwara State Government has set up a task force to address the fuel scarcity in the state.

The task force, which will be led by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, will interface with various oil marketers and alleviate the suffering of residents.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, other members of the committee include the Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, Ibrahim Akaje; Commissioner for Special Duties, Olaitan Buraimoh; and the Special Adviser on Security.

Okowa mourns security aides killed by unknown gunmen.

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with the Delta Police Command and families of police officers killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The officers, Inspectors Lucky Aleh; Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh were attached to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal EOD Unit in Government House, Asaba.

They were ambushed and killed around 1.30pm yesterday Friday, Feb. 10, by unknown gunmen along Ihiala-Orlu Road enroute Umuahia on official duty.

