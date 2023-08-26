Today’s Headlines: Why We Must Review Judges’ Allowances-Tinubu, Subsidy: Onuesoke Lauds Oborevwori For Increasing Workers Salaries, Reducing Working Days

Corruption: Why We Must Review Judges’ Allowances – Tinubu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged that his administration will conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country.

The president made the pledge while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the State House, Abuja.

He said the battle against corruption necessitated a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, an issue that is well known to him, given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

President Tinubu, therefore, pledged comprehensive criminal justice reform.

We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

The president, in a statement Friday by his spokeman, Ajuri Ngelale, acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court.

He said these vacancies represented obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“Majority of them are on holiday now and when they return, we will take a look at what they have and we will fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfillment of an obligation,” he said.

The President thanked the NBA for extending an invitation to him to declare open the association’s 63rd Annual General Conference this weekend in Abuja.

Subsidy: Onuesoke Lauds Oborevwori For Increasing Workers Salaries, Reducing Working Days

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s lofty implementation of the N5 billion allocated to each state of the federation and the subsequent increment of Delta State workers’ salaries, as well as reduction of working days to ameliorate hardship of the workers in the state.

Recalled that Oborevwori, in an attempt to reduce the hardship on Delta State workers occasioned by fuel price increase, has not only announced the increase of workers’ salaries in the state, but has equally reduced their days of work so as to cushion the hardship on them.

Reacting to Oborevwori’s action, Onuesoke who addressed journalist at Asaba International Airport on his way to Climate Change Conference in Lagos, described Governor Oborevwori as a listening leader who has the feelings of Delta State workers at heart and has vowed to run a pro-workers welfare government.

Why Hausa Movies Are Yet To Feature On Netflix – Ali Nuhu

Veteran actor, Ali Nuhu, has said that part of the reasons a movie from the northern Nigerian film industry (known as Kannywood) has not featured on the popular video streaming service, Netflix, is due to the sub-standard equipment used in shooting movies.

The actor said this during a chat on a talk-show, Gabon’s Room, hosted by a Kannywood actress, Hadiza Aliyu Gabon.

The actor, who has been in the movie industry for about 25 years and has become a household name in both Nollywood and Kannywood, said unlike the southern movie producers, Kannywood had not been using sophisticated equipment in shooting movies.

He said, “Anybody can have their movie on Netflix if the movie meets the needed requirements. However, there are vendors who are the ones to market your movies to Netflix. So most of those vendors prefer to market the movies of those with whom they have some personal relationships with.

Nigeria Remains Committed To Partnership With China, Others – Shettima.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria remains committed to collaborating with China and other African countries to ensure that the partnership’s objectives are achieved for the mutual benefit of both parties.

The Vice President stated this when he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg at the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue Meeting on the margins of the BRICS Summit, Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to him, “Nigeria welcomes the new initiatives introduced by the Chinese authorities, which include supporting and promoting the modernization of Africa’s agriculture and agribusiness sectors; providing robust support for Africa to expedite regional integration and backing Africa’s industrialization and infrastructure expansion.”

Shettima spoke to a large audience including President Xi Jinping of China and some African leaders on the theme “Promoting African Integration and Jointly Building a High-Level Africa-China Community with a Shared Future” at the Sandton Convention Centre.

