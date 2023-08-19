Today’s Headlines: Why we chose Naira Marley for drug abuse advocacy — NDLEA, Oba of Benin remains head of traditional rulers – Edo State Govt

Why we chose Naira Marley for drug abuse advocacy — NDLEA

According to Punch news, The spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Femi Babafemi, has said they the agency intentionally enlisted controversial artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, for its drug abuse advocacy.

Recall that criticisms trailed a video of Naira Marley advising youths to stop taking illicit substances. This was particularly so because the singer is known to glorify and encourage drug abuse.

In an interview with Saturday Beats,Babafemi said, “It is an advocacy engagement with him. It is what we do as part of the responsibilities of the agency to promote advocacy messages that would discourage people from substance abuse. It is about the message.

“Don’t forget that he has a lot of young followers— Marlians— that look up to him. The idea is for the leader of the movement (Marlians) to come out and ask people to stop substance abuse, and live a new life.”

The drug agency’s spokesperson also noted that using Marley as an advocate did not mean that the agency won’t arrest him if he was caught with illegal substances. He said, “Last year, we arrested some of his artistes (Zinoleesky and Mohbad). That is to show that we are not closing our eyes. If the same Naira Marley is caught with illicit substances tomorrow, he will face sanctions.”

According to Punch news, The Edo State Government has restated that the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, remains the head of all the traditional rulers and chiefs in Edo State, refuting claim that the monarch’s subvention has been reduced.

In a press statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, the state government noted that the subvention to the monarch has increased since Governor Godwin Obaseki came into office and has not been reduced, as it is being falsely peddled by mischief makers.

Nehikhare said that the funding increased since the commencement due the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the excess crude components have been included.

The statement reads, “The Oba of Benin’s position as the permanent head of all the traditional rulers in Edo State remains sacrosanct in the State Government’s implementation of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict of 1979, especially as relates to section 45 of the edict.

“Recently, in the wake of disagreements among some traditional rulers in the state, the traditional rulers agreed with the state government to temporarily warehouse the fund in a central pool until the administrative issues were addressed. This was between April 2023 and July 2023.

Shagari encouraged me after losing 1979 N'Assembly election – Ganduje

According to Punch news, The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that the political appointment and words of wisdom he received from former President Shehu Shagari after he failed to secure a seat in Federal House of Representatives in 1979 changed his mindset on what it takes to contest an election.

Ganduje made the revelation during the solidarity visit by the Forum of 2023 State Assembly candidates on Friday.

After listening to their purpose of visit and how few of them lost out to the opposition at the just concluded 2023 legislative polls, the former governor of Kano State encouraged them not to be dejected, saying there were inherent lessons to be learnt in the art of politics.

While admitting that winning or losing election is not an easy task, the 73-year-old politician shared the story of how Shagari revived his spirit after losing a legislative seat in National Assembly.

Shagari was the first democratically elected president of Nigeria, after the transfer of power by the military Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjom in 1979 giving rise to the Second Republic.

Bandits not punished for crimes against humanity, UNICEF laments.

According to Punch news, The United Nations Children’s Fund Representative in Nigeria has urged the federal and state governments to enhance their judicial systems to ensure proper prosecution of bandits for their various crimes before the courts of law.

The Representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, was addressing newsmen in Maiduguri, on Friday, preparatory to the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day, Saturday.

Munduate lamented the absence of proper prosecution and punishment for bandits for the various crimes they perpetrate against humanity.

“It scares me that bandits are not taken to courts in spite of the fact that they have been assaulting and killing children and women; abducting and raping.

