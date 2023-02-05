Today’s Headlines: Why Villa Hawks Are Against Tinubu, Jaafar, Pope Urges End To Ethnic Hatred In S’ Sudan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why villa hawks are against Tinubu’s presidency – Jaafar

Photo Credits:Punchng

Jaafar Jaafar from Kano State is the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian. He spoke to FRIDAY OLOKOR on the forces against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, among others

You recently disclosed that some people in the Presidency were working against the ambition of Bola to be President. Who are these?

You see, I only talked about the key prominent voices and the power Sabiu Tunde wields, we can say that he is the major element against Tinubu’s presidency. He is on the President’s side and has so much power in the Presidency such that he can influence so many things much more than anyone else. I believe (Governor Nasir) El-Rufai does not want to give so much importance to a ‘small boy’. That’s why he didn’t actually mention the name. Sani Zangon Daura, he’s very close to the President also as I have said in that tweet; he influences a lot of things also, but suddenly he was seen going about campaigning for Atiku Abubakar; I think he was even in Jigawa State a couple of weeks ago to campaign for Atiku. It was so open that he is not hiding his choice.

Pope urges end to ethnic hatred in S’Sudan

Photo credits:Punchng

Pope Francis appealed Sunday to the people of South Sudan to lay down their “weapons of hatred” at an open-air mass on the final day of his pilgrimage to a country blighted by violence and poverty.

Large crowds of ecstatic worshippers streamed into the John Garang Mausoleum in the capital Juba to see the 86-year-old pontiff, who has made peace and reconciliation the theme of his three-day trip to the world’s newest nation.

“Let us lay down the weapons of hatred and revenge. Let us overcome the dislikes and aversions that over time have become chronic and risk pitting tribes and ethnic groups against one another,” he said in his homily.

CSOs cry out over hardships in Borno

Photo credits:P.M

The Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno has cried out over the hardships being experienced by the people in getting the new naira notes.

It urged the government to adopt more salutary measures to ease the burden faced by ordinary Nigerians in the ongoing currency swap.

Leader of the network, Mr Bulama Abiso, stated on Saturday in Maiduguri that the agony being experienced was blameable on wrong timing and poor implementation of the currency swap scheme.

I’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu — Buhari

Photo credits:vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured the All Progressives Congress, APC, and party supporters that he will continue to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the “next President of Nigeria.’

The President spoke before a mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia square, where he endorsed the candidature of Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and the second-term bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

He thanked party supporters for defying the hot weather and standing in the sun for hours to express their support for the party’s flag bearers in the forthcoming presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Photo credits:Google

