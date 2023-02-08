Today’s Headlines: Why Venues Of Our Rallies Are Scanty, Says Datti, Gunmen Kills Nigerian Professor In Anambra

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Venues Of Our Rallies Are Scanty, Says Datti

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, says some state governments give the party’s campaign “oversized” venues they cannot fill with supporters.

He specifically cited the case of Kebbi State, North-west Nigeria, where the state government gave LP the Horse Race Course, a large venue, which it had to demarcate for its campaign rally.

Mr Baba-Ahmed disclosed this in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Google

Gunmen Kills Nigerian Professor

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Gunmen have killed a professor at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Anthony Eze of the Faculty of Education of the institution, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a report by the Nation.

Mr Eze is a professor of vocational education (agriculture & technology) at the institution.

INEC Chair Meets NSA Ahead Poll

Photo Credit: Punch papers

With just 17 days to the 2023 general elections, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, met with the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) on Tuesday.

This may not be unconnected to the rising security challenges bedevilling the country.

Osimhen Breaks Rolnaldo’s Serie A Record

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen on Sunday broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s four years record to become Serie A’s jump-king after a leapt of 2.58 metres during Napoli’s impressive 3-0 win away to Spezia.

Osimhen achieved the incredible feat when netting his first goal – Napoli’s second of the day – against the Little Eagles at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

Plateau Govt Returns 32 Missionary Schools To Owners

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Plateau State government on Tuesday handed over 32 missionary schools to their original owners, as it marks Plateau day and forgiveness day.

Gov Simon Lalong speaking while handing over the schools in Rwang Pam Stadium Jos said that the action was taken to fulfil his promise and appreciate faith-based organisations for their critical role in the development of the state.

Nigerians Will Hold Leaders Accountable At Ballot – Osinbajo

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to regulate, discipline and hold their next set of leaders accountable at the ballot come February 25 and March 11.

“It is through the instrumentality of the ballot, that citizens regulate and discipline their leaders and hold them accountable,” Osinbajo said at the National Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Tuesday titled ‘2023 elections: Osinbajo lists FG’s successes in infrastructure, harps on APC’s commitment to social protection at NLC’s delegates conference.’

