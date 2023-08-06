Today’s Headlines: Why Tinubu Withdraw My Nomination—Maryam Shetty ;Niger: Military Option Not The Best-Atiku

Why Tinubu withdrew my Nomination— Maryam Shetty

Following the withdrawal of her name from the list of ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Maryam Shetty blamed life with its characteristic unpredictability for the action, saying, however, she bore no ill will towards anyone.

She said being nominated was a validation of her capabilities and a sign of the nation’s readiness to appoint young women from the most traditional parts to office.

Kano State-born Shetty, whose nomination was withdrawn and replaced with Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said this in a statement yesterday.

As of press time, no reason was given for the decision to replace her name with Mahmoud’s who also hails from Kano.

Shetty, however, said she didn’t consider the development a setback.

Her words:”I have found myself at the centre of a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a move that brought me immense honour, chose me as a ministerial nominee. Coming from the traditional, conservative regions of northern Nigeria, this represented a significant stride towards a more inclusive national representation.

Niger:Military Option Not The Best_Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended the decisions taken by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) so far regarding the recent coup in Niger, but warned against the proposed plan to adopt military action to restore democracy in the country. Atiku, in a tweet, on Friday, suggested that diplomatic options be strengthened rather than military action, hoping that only such diplomatic measures could guarantee peaceful return of democracy in the troubled country.

He said: “The military intervention in the Republic of Niger has created tension across the West Africa sub-region, and it is a development that has caused international attention to that neighbouring country of ours.

The coup is even more worrisome because the number of states that have witnessed military intervention in the last three years in the sub-region is increasing.

“Of course, the world expects Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis of political leadership in the Republic of Niger is not just curtailed but also ensuring the restoration of democratic governance in that country.

How Tinubu Dashed Nigerian Youths’ Hope –Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said the new administration of President Bola Tinubu has dashed the hope of Nigerian youths while setting up his cabinet.

Sani stated this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to him, many Nigerian youths had expected that they would dominate the cabinet of the new president.

This hope, Sani explained, had been dashed by the president due to his decision to appease the older ones.

Sani is reacting to the ministerial lists sent to the senate by Tinubu, which comprised names of many known old politicians.

A lot of Nigerians have criticised the list for containing names of former political office holders, instead of fresh young heads.

Reacting, Sani maintained that the hope of the youths was dashed because Tinubu wanted to satisfied those he tagged “entitled old brigades”.

Gov Alia Denies Having Problems With SGF Akume

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Saturday, said he has no problem with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume.

This was as Alia described Akume as his leader.

He said people are creating the perceived crisis because he has no problem with the SGF, NAN reports.

The governor spoke while addressing journalists at the Government House in Makurdi.

Reports have it that Alia had issues with Akume over the choice of Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Reacting, Alia said Akume was his leader and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central.

“I don’t have any crisis with the SGF. He is my leader and the leader of the APC in the State and the Zone. People are creating their perceived crisis where there is no crisis

