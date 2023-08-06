Today’s Headlines: Why Tinubu Should Create Revenue Ministry — Jimoh, We’ve full confidence in him’ — Niger Delta group hail Keyamo’s ministerial nomination

Why Tinubu should create revenue ministry — Jimoh Ibrahim

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Ahead of Cabinet formation with the assignment of portfolios to the 48 Ministerial nominees awaiting Senate confirmations, strong advice for the creation of the Ministry of Revenue, has been made to President Bola Tinubu.

This advice for the creation of the Revenue Ministry was made by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC Ondo South) when he paid the President a courtesy visit according to a statement he released on Sunday.

Explaining the urgent need for the Ministry in Nigeria in a personally signed statement on Sunday, Senator Ibrahim said the Ministry when created, would serve as a coordinating platform for all revenue-generating agencies.

According to him, such ministry was indispensable for the nation to wangle its way out of the current socio-economic quagmire.

We’ve full confidence in him’ — Niger Delta group hails Keyamo’s ministerial nomination

Photo Credit: The Cable

The Niger Delta oil and gas professionals have applauded the nomination of Festus Keyamo, former minister of state for labour and employment, by President Bola Tinubu as a minister-designate.

Tinubu had added Keyamo and Mariya Mahmoud to the list of ministerial nominees sent to the senate for screening and confirmation on Friday after withdrawing the name of Maryam Shetty who was nominated from Kano.

The fresh list of 19 names came six days after the president had forwarded a list of 28 nominees to the parliament.

In a statement on Sunday, Soki Etebu, leader of the oil and gas professionals, said Tinubu’s actions have proved that he is a man of honour.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu must fulfill legal requirements before declaring war against Niger – Femi Falana

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu administration is mandatorily required to seek the approval of both houses of the National Assembly, notwithstanding the resolution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resort to the use of force to flush the military junta in Niger in a bid to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

This was made known in a statement by signed by a renowned human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, as the Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB), on Sunday.

According to the statement, “This is in compliance with section 5(4) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which stipulates as follows: (4) Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this section:

“(a) the President shall not declare a state of war between the Federation and another country except with the sanction of a resolution of both Houses of the National Assembly, sitting in a joint session; and

“(b) except with the prior approval of the Senate, no member of the armed forces of the Federation shall be deployed on combat duty outside Nigeria.”

He said further, “However, by virtue of section 5(5) thereof, the President, in consultation with the National Defence Council, may deploy members of the armed forces of the Federation on a limited combat duty outside Nigeria if he is satisfied that the national security is under imminent threat or danger:

“Provided that the President shall, within seven days of actual combat engagement, seek the consent of the Senate and the Senate shall thereafter give or refuse the said consent within 14 days.”

Photo Credit: Google

Tribunal: Adebayo advises Obi, Atiku to prepare for 2027

Photo Credit: The Sun Nigeria

As Nigerians alongside the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, await the judgment of the Presidential Elections Tribunal Tribunal (PEPT), the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised the duo of Atiku and Obi as well as other opposition party members to move on with their lives and start preparing for the 2027 presidential elections.

Adebayo, who handed down the advice on X (@Pres_Adebayo) over the weekend, wanted the petitioners, and indeed, Nigerians to move on, and start preparations for the next general elections in 2027 because, according to him, the petitions were the easiest to dispense by the Tribunal judges since the return of democracy in 1999

He noted that the petitions lacked merit and were poorly presented.

He said: “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well established precedents. Obi/Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC. These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued. The APM’s half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for 2027 elections.”

Nasu001 (

)