Today’s Headlines: Why Tinubu, Obi Should Quit Presidential Race -Imumolen, Biden Says US Not Seeking Conflict With China, Despite Balloon Flap

Why Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi Should Quit Presidential Race – Imumolen

Photo Credit: PM )

Christopher Imumolen, the Presidential Candidate of Accord has urged the leading candidates in the February 25 presidential election to step down and support his ambition because he is younger.

Bola Tinubu, Abubakar Atiku, Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi of APC, PDP, NNPP and LP respectively believed to be the front runners in the February 25 presidential election are all above 60 years.

However, Imumolen said the frontline candidate served and recorded most of the achievements they are associated with when they are younger and as such, they should give way for youths to contest and serve Nigeria in various capacities.

Photo Credit: Google)

Biden Says US Not Seeking Conflict With China, Despite Balloon Flap

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States is not looking for conflict with China despite heightened tensions over last week’s downing of a Chinese balloon that US officials say was part of a spy fleet spanning five continents.

We’re going to compete fully with China, but… we’re not looking for conflict and that’s been the case so far,” he said in a televised interview with PBS.

Pointing to global ramifications of the balloon incident that has animated the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that the United States was giving data to allies as it assesses recovered debris.

Supreme Court Has One Major Duty – Ubani

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani, on Thursday, said the Supreme Court still had a duty to decide on whether its original jurisdiction was properly invoked in deciding on the naira swap.

Ubani said that although the Supreme Court possessed original jurisdiction in matters affecting the federal and state, there was, however, a need to make findings on its jurisdiction in this regard.

The apex court had, on Wednesday, granted an interim order, temporarily preventing a withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation.

APC Has Performed Excellently, Deserves Another Chance – Lalong

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong and the Director General of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council have stated that the APC has performed excellently in Plateau State and therefore deserves another opportunity to take the country to the next level.

At the flag-off of the APC gubernatorial campaign in Wase local government area of Plateau State, Governor Lalong said the party’s achievements in the past seven years have made it formidable and a party to beat.

The governor, who said there is no threat to APC on the plateau, expressed optimism about a big win for the party in the forthcoming elections from the state to the federal level, adding that with only a few weeks to the elections, the APC, with its candidates and teeming supporters, have been working hard to ensure that it wins the elections with a wide margin.

