Today’s Headlines: Why Tinubu Needs El-Rufai In His Cabinet–Dr Dan Kunle, Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

Ministerial List: Why Tinubu Needs El-Rufai In His Cabinet – Kunle

Energy expert and president of DDK Business Strategy Limited, Dr Dan Kunle has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should look beyond political party lines to assemble a formidable rescue team for the country.

Kunle, who stressed the need for urgency in setting up the team, added that there are many competent Nigerians, cut across party lines, who are willing to serve in Tinubu’s administration.

He also said the president needs former Kaduna State governor and ministerial nominee Malam Nasir El-Rufai in his cabinet because of his wealth of experience and expertise in the energy sector.

Kunle, who described the pending confirmation of El-Rufai by the Senate over a security report as dramatic, said the former Kaduna State governor is one of the best public officers that Nigeria has produced since 1999.

The energy expert, who stated this when he featured as a guest on LEADERSHIP TV programme in Abuja yesterday, added that the president needs to urgently set up a rescue team.

Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

UYO – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday joined the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno and his predecessor Udom Emmanuel to pay last respect to the late Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang.

At the obsequies held at His Eminence Mbang Methodist Cathedral, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Eno, who led other dignitaries across the country to bid farewell to the late Prelate, described the deceased as a man of deep faith.

Governor Eno said the Late Mbang saw the ennobling ideals in other faiths, lived the aspiration of Nigeria and showed himself a great patriot who considered character and principles of those who came in contact with him, over the limiting impulses of geography.

The Governor therefore expressed the deep condolences of the government and people of the State to the family and entire Methodist community, reminiscing the life and times of the departed Prelate Emeritus with glowing tributes.

Tinubu Celebrates Akintola Williams At 104

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with the doyen of accounting in Nigeria and Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, on the joyous occasion of his 104th birthday.

Tinubu in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, shares in this special moment with all friends and professional associates of the elder statesman, whose vision and resilience has altered the history of Nigeria for the better, by establishing the first indigenous accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co in 1952, which has extended services to many countries.

The president affirmed the historic role of Oloye Williams in the establishment of several private and public institutions in the country, such as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN), as well as his contributions to democracy and good governance.

He said Oloye Williams began his impactful journey early on as a founding member of Egbé Ọmọ Oduduwa, along with late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others. Egbé Ọmọ Odùduwà was at the forefront of the struggle for Nigeria’s Independence, which eventually transited into one of the first political parties, the Action Group.

Abiodun Harps On Innovative Methods For Quality Teaching, Vocational Training

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said it was imperative to focus on soft skills, communica­tion, teamwork, critical thinking and adaptability in a quest to equip youths with effective technical skills that would shape a well-rounded and adaptable workforce.

The governor stated this during the 2023 state conference of Tech­nical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), organised in col­laboration with the German Inter­national Cooperation (GIZ/SKYE), with the theme: ‘Rebuilding Ogun State TVET Ecosystem for Improved Access to Quality Demand-Driven Trainings and Life-Long Learning Opportunities’, at the June 12 Cul­tural Center, Kuto Abeokuta.

Abiodun said part of the inno­vations of the present government revolved around the comprehensive analysis of the current labour mar­ket and aligning same to the state TVET programme, pointing out that, ‘’facilities in our government technical and vocational colleges across the State are currently un­dergoing massive world standards improvement, to enhance access to improved, quality and demand-driv­en technical and vocational training programmes.”

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nasarawa State Govt Receives FG Palliatives

LAFIA – Nasarawa State government on Friday confirmed to have receipt Federal Government palliatives awaiting to be disbursement soon to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this when he paid unscheduled visit to the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi at his residence in Lafia.

He said that the people of Nasarawa State like other States of the Federation are waiting for the palliatives promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the nation’s broadcast to mitigate the impacts of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Gov. Sule informed the Speaker that upon arrival from the US, he was told that the head of the state legislature is sick, hence the visit to wish him quick recovery.

