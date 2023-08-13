Today’s Headlines: Why Tinubu Can Never Be Fair To South-East – Anike; Obasanjo Decries Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

Why Tinubu Can Never Be Fair To South-East – Anike

Hon. Charles Anike is the National President of the Eastern Union (EU), a socio-political pressure group for the people of the Old Eastern Region. As Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, he spoke to EJIKEME OMENAZU on the expectations of Nigerians, and how the sit-at-home could end in South East, among other things. Excerpt:

What is your take on the current confusion over the sit-at-home order in the South-East?

There is not too much politics in the Independent Peoples of Biafra’s (IPOB’s) sit-at-home in the South-East. Rather, what we have is a situation where a well-intended advocacy protest of the group, targeted towards securing the release of its leader, who has been unlawfully incarcerated by the Nigerian government, was mishandled and misapplied. IPOB members, over time, could not coordinate themselves after the arrest and subsequent detention of their leader. That warranted some criminal elements to hijack the program and turned it into a terror and looting instrument. The terrorists, who disguise themselves as freedom fighters, have already crippled the economy of the South East.

Obasanjo Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over the pervasive corruption in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He, however, called for an urgent need for Christians to engage in politics to drive positive change.

The former president made the call while delivering a speech during the 57th Annual Convention and 67th Anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the church for successfully hosting the convention and urged Christians to stand out as beacons of righteousness in the realm of politics. He lamented that while politics should not inherently be corrupt, it is the actions of those who partake in politics that taint its image.

Kidnappers kill two, abduct many in Enugu

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed two people and abducted many others in the Enugu community.

The incident, our correspondent gathered, took place on Friday evening at Neke on Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem Road in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state. Although the police were yet to react to the incident, the number of persons abducted and their whereabouts were still not known. An eyewitness, Kingsley Odoh, who spoke to journalists in Enugu on Saturday, said the incident happened between 7:30 and 8 pm on Friday.

According to him, the suspected kidnappers swooped on passersby along the road, shot aimlessly at incoming vehicles, and killed two persons. They, however, kidnapped passengers of a bus plying Enugu-Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem Road. Odoh said, ‘Chief Cyril Mbah from Neke Odenigbo-Nike was gunned down by suspected kidnappers along Ugwogo/Isi-uzo Road, near Neke Odenigbo junction.

Kano withdraws operating licences of over 4,000 private schools

Kano State Private and Voluntary Schools Board has withdrawn the operational certificates of over 4,000 private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The agency has also instructed proprietors of private schools in the state to make a fresh application for the renewal of their certificates. Besides, it directed the immediate suspension of all tax consultants and other revenue structures responsible for revenue collection from private school owners in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf on Private and Voluntary Schools, Alh. Baba Abubakar Umar, gave the instruction yesterday while engaging with members of the Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Kano.

The Special Adviser, who explained that the withdrawal of the certificates was not targeted at extorting the private school’s proprietors, added that the purpose was mainly for data capturing.

