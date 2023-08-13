Today’s Headlines: Why Tinubu Can Never Be Fair To S/East–Anike, Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

Why Tinubu Can Never Be Fair To South-East – Anike

Hon. Charles Anike is the National President of the Eastern Union (EU), a socio-political pressure group for the people of the Old Eastern Region. As Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, he spoke to EJIKEME OMENAZU on the expectations of Nigerians, how the sit-at-home could end in South East, among other things. Excerpt:

What is your take on the current confusion over the sit-at-home order in the South-East?

There is no too much of politics in the Independent Peoples of Biafra’s (IPOB’s) sit-at-home in the South-East. Rather, what we have is a situation where a well-intended advocacy protest of the group, targeted towards securing the release of its leader, who has been unlawfully incarcerated by the Nigerian government, was mishandled and misapplied. IPOB members, in the course of time, could not coordinate themselves after the arrest and subsequent detention of their leader. That warranted some criminal elements to hijack the programme and turned it into a terror and looting instrument. The terrorists, who disguise themselves as freedom fighters, have already crippled the economy of the South-East.

Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa have expressed profound sadness over the news of the demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President extended his deepest condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government, and the people of Kwara State.

President Tinubu recognised Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication to fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, noting his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of the President’s visit to France in June this year, which was the President’s first foreign trip following his assumption of office.

Having devoted himself fully to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, from 1983 to 2018, the President remembered Ambassador Laro’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security, and development.

Nigeria Already Fighting Serious Wars, Adeboye Laments, Says Fresh Wars Not Needed

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said Nigeria is already fighting some serious wars, stressing that the country does not need more wars.The revered cleric who was obviously referring to the proposed military intervention in Niger by Nigeria and other members of the ECOWAS said: “We are still fighting wars against hunger; we are fighting some serious wars and sure we don’t want more wars.

“We want to win the ones we are fighting and we don’t want fresh ones; whether within or without our borders,” the respected cleric said early yesterday during the church’s 2023 Convention with the theme, ‘Beyond Expectations’.Taking a trip down memory lane, the 81-year-old cleric said he witnessed the Nigerian Civil War between the Nigerian and Biafran sides from July 1967 to January 1970.

He said having experienced the war; he would choose peace over war any day, anytime.Adeboye said: “Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers. I’m a small boy but I was at the battlefront during the civil war; not as a soldier but I lived near the battlefront and what I saw, if anybody asks me to choose between war and peace, I will choose peace.”

Ayu Moves to Appeal Suspension, Says Low-ranking PDP Officials Shouldn’t Destroy Party, Democracy

The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has commenced moves to appeal the judgment of the Benue High Court that affirmed his suspension, insisting that low-ranking officials of the main opposition party should not be allowed to destroy the party and democracy.Ayu’s counsel, Chief E.K. Ashiekaa (SAN), told THSDAY in an interview that the appeal would be filed at the Benue State Division of the Court of Appeal this week.He noted that the appeal will be within the timeframe for such an appeal.

According to him, the grounds of appeal “is to allow the Appeal Court decide whether it is constitutional for any person or group of persons to wake up and suspend senior party officials,” adding that “the party’s constitution forbids them from exercising such powers.”He stated further that “the PDP constitution is clear on the stages of disciplinary actions that could be meted on members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“It is expressly stated. One such member is the national chairman of the party and members of NEC.“You cannot wake up and claim either as a member of the ward executive and start exercising disciplinary actions of the party.“It happened to Prince Uche Secondus and now Dr. Ayu. We must put a stop to this constitutional rascality. If such things are allowed, we are killing our democracy.

