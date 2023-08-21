Today’s Headlines: Why Tinubu Assigned Ministry Of Solid Minerals To Me-Alake, Wike Assumes Office As FCT Minister

Why Tinubu assigned Ministry of Solid Minerals to me – Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake says he was assigned the portfolio by President Bola Tinubu because of the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal.

Alake disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said he specifically asked the President to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

Alake said the much talked about portfolio speculated for him was not necessarily tailored for only him.

‘’I heard about that matter since the beginning of this administration when I was given the position of Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy.

Wike assumes office as FCT minister

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, has assumed official duties as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory with the minister of state, Mariya Mahmud.

They arrived at FCTA at about 1:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa to hold their first press conference.

Wike was accompanied by a mammoth crowd into the building of FCTA.

Labourers in court for allegedly stealing 518 blocks

The Police on Monday arraigned two labourers, Denial Tongpan and Bartholomew Benjamin, who allegedly stole 518 pieces of building blocks.

Tongpan, 33, and Bartholomew, 18, are both residents of Lugbe, Abuja.

The police charged them with conspiracy and stealing before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that Mr Samuel Yunisa of Iddo Sariki, Abuja, reported the case at the Trade More Police Station, on Aug. 18.

Nwaforaku said that, on Aug. 17, the defendants conspired and stole the complainant’s 518 pieces of nine-inch building blocks worth N192,000.

The prosecutor said that during the police investigation, the defendants made confession statements.

Uba Sani slashes fees in Kaduna tertiary institutions

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has announced the downward review of current fees in Kaduna state-owned tertiary institutions.

According to a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, under the new fees regime, the fees have been reviewed as follows: “Kaduna State University, current fee: N150,000 – Reduction (%): 30%. New fee: N105,000.

“Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic – current fee: N100,000 – reduction (%): 50%. New fee: N50,000. College of Education, Gidan Waya – current fee: N75,000; reduction (%): 50%. New fee: N37,500.

“Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi; HND courses – current fee, N100,000. Reduction (%): 30%. New fee: N70.000.

“ND courses – current fee: N75,000. Reduction, 30%. New fee: N52,000. Kaduna State College of Nursing – current fee: N100,000 – Reduction, 30%. New fee: N70,000.”

He revealed that the review was part of the governor’s commitment in keeping his campaign promises to the people of Kaduna during the electioneering campaigns.

