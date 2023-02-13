This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Why Peter Obi Shunned NEDG Presidential Debate-LP, Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Chairman

Why Peter Obi shunned NEDG presidential debate – Labour Party.

The Obi-Datti Campaign, under the Labour Party, on Sunday blamed the absence of its Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, at the presidential debate on aircraft’s technical challenges.

Mr Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign Council, said this in a statement while explaining Obi’s absence at the presidential debate organised by Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) in Abuja.

“The Obi-Datti Campaign hereby states that our candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was unable to attend the debate programme following the advice of the technical crew of the aircraft he was travelling in.

After an engagement in Akure, Ondo State, he meant to head for Abuja for the debate but was advised otherwise due to technical issues with the aircraft which made the Pilot decide to head for Lagos instead.

“It must be noted that in anticipation of Mr Obi’s arrival, senior members of the campaign and the party had gathered at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the programme.

Gunmen shoot Imo PDP chairman

Unidentified gunmen Saturday night attacked and shot a chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

It was gathered that the incident happened in his hometown Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

Sources linked it to be politically motivated and others blamed it on the different criminal gangs within the Ogbaku area.

CAN probes alleged Obi’s N2bn largesse, PCC claims blackmail.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, on Sunday, distanced itself from the alleged N2bn claimed to have been given by the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to churches under its umbrella.

The Christian body also said it would probe the source of the petition, in which the allegation was made, describing its content as untrue and malicious.

The petition, allegedly written by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and dated December 15, 2022, was addressed to the CAN President.

The petitioner claimed that the N2bn was shared among some mega-churches while other denominations were sidelined.

Nigeria requires a leader with capacity to tackle challenges — Kwankwaso.

Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says Nigeria requires a leader with the capacity to tackle its challenges.

Kwankwaso stated this at the presidential debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) in collaboration with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja on Sunday.

Kwankwaso said that every sector of the country including education, infrastructure, economy, and security among others needed attention.

