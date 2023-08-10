Today’s Headlines: Why PDP Will Win Kogi Guber Election – Dino Melaye, Tinubu meets with Wike, El-Rufai in Aso Rock

Dino Melaye: Why PDP ‘ll Win Kogi Guber Election

The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, has said the party remains the party to beat in the upcoming election because of the level of devastation being left behind by the outgoing All Progressives Congress(APC) administration.

He said this after a meeting of Kogi PDP stakeholders from the three Senatorial zones of the state, with the members of the National Working Committee at the party‘s national secretariat, in Abuja yesterday.

Melaye said: “PDP is going to win the election in Kogi State because we have never had it so bad in the history of Kogi State. Our people were impoverished, salaries have not been paid, pensions have not been paid, gratuity has not been paid, the health sector is non-existent, in fact, all the General Hospitals in the state are mere consulting clinics.

Tinubu meets with Wike, El-Rufai in Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday met with former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Both former governors are President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

But while Wike scaled the Senate screening, El-Rufai’s nomination has not been passed.

Wike came out of the meeting with the President around 1:40 p.m, while El-Rufai arrived at 2 p.m for his session with the President.

APC Not IDP Camp For Politicians Who Have Lost Out, Oshiomhole Mocks Edo Dep Gov

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC is not an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp that accommodates poticians who have lost out in their party.

Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said this in Benin when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri.

The former Edo State governor, who was responding to the alleged move by Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu to defect to APC, said the party was happy in opposition in the state.

He said, “To say that somebody wants to run to APC; APC is not a rehabilitation centre. We, in APC, are satisfied with the way we are, we are happy in opposition. We are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. There is no Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in APC. My advice is that those who are having challenges should learn to respect their bosses.

Katsina Will Not Negotiate with Terrorists, Says Gov

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State on Thursday said his government would never embark on peace negotiations or engage terrorists in any dialogue in the state.

He reiterated that his administration has no intention of engaging any leader of terrorists or their agents in the name of a peace deal that has never worked before.

Radda, who spoke at a special prayer session on sustainability of peace in Katsina held at the People’s Square, opposite Government House, said he would channel the state’s resources to security in order to crush the urchins.

The prayer session was organised by the state Ministry of Religious Affairs in collaboration with the state Council of Ulamas, during which prayers were offered by renowned Islamic scholars for peace to reign in Katsina and Niger Republic.

