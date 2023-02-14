Today’s Headlines: Why Nigerians Won’t Vote For APC, PDP -Kwankwaso, Why I Campaign In Markets -Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Nigerians Won’t Vote For APC, PDP -Kwankwaso Source: Premium Times

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said voters in the country would not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the two parties can’t convince Nigerians to trust them with their vote again.

Mr Kwankwaso, who spoke in an interview session with BBC , said the PDP has gone from bad to worse since 2011 while the APC has failed to live up to expectations.

“The ordinary voter doesn’t want to remember the PDP or APC. The voters in this country, especially in Northern Nigeria, they will not go for PDP or APC because they have nothing else to say,” he said.

When asked why he exonerated himself since he was a member of the PDP and was also in the APC, Mr Kwankwaso said the parties have changed.

Why I Campaign In Markets -Obi Source: Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that his reason for going to the markets as part of his campaign is his emphasis to return Nigeria from a consumption to a production country because functional markets are the roots. Obi disclosed this during a one-on-one interview on Channels TV on Monday night.

The LP presidential candidate speaking on the economic ideas and implementation strategies of his campaign noted, “My reason for going to markets is simple. I have always said we need to be able to go back from consumption to production, you can’t talk about doing that without roots to the functional markets. I need to interact with traders and business people, and visit industrialists, agriculturalists hearing what is their problem and be able to promise them of better times to come.”

Speaking on his plan agenda on the economy should he be elected as president for these small-scale businesses, the LP’s presidential candidate remarked, “the greatest employer of labour, the greatest productive area in any economy is Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. From China to India and Indonesia, they are all driven by the same economy.”

Projected To Win 2023 Presidential Poll ―Report Source: Nigerian Tribune

A recent report on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria has predicted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar will win at the February polls.

The interim report from the nine-month study led by Dr Oludare Ogunlana of June Group Research and Council for African Security Affairs (CASA) with other Intelligence practitioners in the United States, Europe, and Nigeria points to the emergence of Atiku.

It was gathered that Atiku rates higher than other candidates from All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), using four key variables: political geography, religion, resources and class.

The study’s scope is limited to observing political actors and interviews with stakeholders in organizations from across six zones of Nigeria and the Nigerians in the diaspora.

These include the likes of political leaders, women groups, religious organizations, civil societies, trade unions, and youth organizations.

Why El-Rufai Will Continue To Attack, Insult President Buhari –Shehu Sani Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Civil rights activist and former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has given reasons President Muhammadu Buhari should expect more attacks from Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

He was reacting to the outburst of the governor against President Buhari over the presidential election issues.

In an interview with DAILY POST in Abuja on Tuesday, the former lawmaker said El-Rufai rose to stardom on the crest of the President and needed nothing from him any more.

He wrote: “Buhari should expect more attacks and open and direct insults from Elrufai for three reasons. El-Rufai’s loyalty to Buhari has expired. He has gotten everything he wanted from Buhari, and Buhari is no more useful to him. Buhari’s power and influence in politics has come to an end; El-Rufai has shifted camp to Tinubu. El-Rufai is serving Buhari the venom of his real self.”

