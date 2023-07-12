Today’s Headlines: Why Nigerians Need To Support Tinubu Govt – Shettima; Tinubu Will Appoint 36 To 42 Ministers – Omisore

Why Nigerians Need To Support Tinubu Govt – Shettima

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Shettima highlighted the importance of unity in the face of the country’s current state of affairs, regardless of political, religious, tribal, or sectional differences.

The vice president appealed when he received the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a courtesy visit.

Shettima urged the House of Representatives to back the agenda of the Tinubu administration, stating, “The President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. He started firing on all cylinders from day one. The President has proved his competence, capability, and commitment. I urge you, the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the esteemed leadership of the House to support the President in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.

“The state of affairs in our country requires that we coalesce into a single force, irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds, because what binds us together supersedes what divides us.”

Tinubu Will Appoint 36 To 42 Ministers – Omisore

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

President Bola Tinubu will appoint between 36 and 42 Ministers, the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said.

The constitution mandates the president to appoint a minister from each state and one from geo-political zones.

In his first term, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 36 ministers but nominated 42 ministers when he was reelected in 2019.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Omisore said the size of the President’s cabinet will be between 36 and 42.

Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Of Traditional Ruler In Bauchi

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Newly posted Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Mohammad has stated that the Police in the state have arrested some suspects in connection with the recent kidnapping of two traditional rulers in the state.

The Police Commissioner stated this in Bauchi while fielding questions from reporters at the end of his first interaction with newsmen in Bauchi.

“We have taken so many steps to address the problem of insecurity in the State. We have arrested some suspects in connection with the activities of hoodlums in the area and the area is now calm. The Command will focus on intelligence-led and community-oriented policing towards fighting crime and criminality in the State” he said.

Presidential Election Rerun Is Labour Party’s Wishful Thinking – Omisore

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said that a presidential election rerun is the wishful thinking of the Labour Party, LP.

The National Chairman of LP, Mr Julius Abure, had urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the APC was already preparing for a possible rerun of the 2023 presidential election.

However, Omisore, who spoke on Tuesday, when he was featured on a Channels TV programme tagged Politics Today, said: “There’s a way Labour Party deceives their followership. They use the false court of instance.

“The person that came third said they are going for a rerun. How does he know that the court will give a rerun? So the Labour Party is now judging the tribunal? They are jokers.

“Most politicians are incurable optimists. Even from ground zero, they want to make 100 per cent.

“So, these are just wishful thoughts from the Labour Party. As far as I am concerned, they are jokers, they are nothing to worry about.”

Asked if the APC is prepared for a rerun, the APC scribe said: “There can’t be any rerun for God’s sake because it was a clear win.

