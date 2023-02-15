This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Why Nigerians in diaspora can’t vote-Court, Naira Notes: 2 shot dead as protests rock Ibadan, Warri and Benin.

Why Nigerians in diaspora can’t vote– Court.

Photo credit: Vanguard News

ABUJA– The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow Nigerians in diaspora to participate in the forthcoming general elections.The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that existing laws in the country does not permit INEC to include citizens in diaspora, in the database of eligible voters for the election.

According to the court, by the provisions of Sections 77 (2) and 117 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the right to vote was reserved for every citizen of Nigeria that has attained the age of 18 years and who is residing in the country at the time of registration of voters for the purpose of election.

Justice Ekwo noted that there was a lacuna in the Constitution that ought to be filled to guarantee the right of citizens outside the shores of the country to vote.

Naira Notes: 2 shot dead as protests rock Ibadan, Warri and Benin.

Photo credit: PM News

At least two persons have been confirmed dead in massive protests on Wednesday disrupted the flow of daily activities in three major cities; Ibadan in Oyo State, Warri in Delta State, and Benin in Edo state over scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

Hundreds took to the streets of the three cities to express their anger over difficulties in getting petrol and the redesigned Naira notes. In Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State protesters took to the streets in highly populated areas like Gbopa, Ologuneru, Apete, Sango, Poly road, Mokola and Iwo Road.

Transporters led the protests around the Eleyele/Ologuneru axis of the capital city.

Photo credit: Google

The transporters said they were out in protest over the non-availability of cash, as well as, the rejection of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes by passengers and some fueling stations.

Buhari Meets Tinubu At Aso Rock.﻿

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to The Punch in a report, senior presidency sources revealed that the meeting was the reasons for his 40-minute delay at the Council Chambers to chair this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

However, the reason for the meeting was undisclosed and is speculated to be about the forthcoming presidential election.

Protests Break Out In Ibadan Over Cash Shortages.

Photo credit: Dailytrust

Angry bank customers burned tyres and blocked streets in Ibadan on Wednesday in protests over the scarcity of naira cash.

Daily Trust correspondent gathered that the protesters first converged on the Eleyele junction, in the Ibadan North West Local Government Area of the state. The protesters blocked the ever-busy Eleyele-Ologuneru-Eruwa road, causing gridlock around the Eleyele-Ijokodo-Sango-Poly road.

As a result of the gridlock, motorists were accessing alternative routes.Many schoolchildren were seen returning to their homes as commercial vehicles were not available.

A similar protest rocked the city on Friday, February 3, where some hoodlums within the popular Araromi spare parts market, Gate, took advantage of the protest and set ablaze a police station, stole the station’s Plasma TV, vandalised a branch of WEMA Bank in the area and looted some roadside shops.

Thursday’s presidential rally in Ibadan unstoppable- APC.

Photo credit: Punchng

Following the protests over the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes across Ibadan, Oyo State, the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Committee in the state, Isiaka Kolawole, has declared that the scheduled presidential rally of the party scheduled for Thursday remains sacrosanct.

Kolawole said this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the party campaign office, Mokola in Ibadan.

He vowed that the rally would go ahead as planned and whoever tried to disrupt the rally would be resisted. The PUNCH reports that the rally which was initially scheduled to hold last Tuesday was rescheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) as a result of protest.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima alongside nine state governors and seven serving ministers will be in Ibadan tomorrow for the rally.

Content created and supplied by: Crownprincess (via 50minds

News )

