Today’s Headlines: Why Nigerians Are Attacking Tinubu On Social Media – APC PCC, Real Madrid Beat Al Hilal, Win Record Fifth Club World Cup

Why Nigerians Are Attacking Tinubu On Social Media – APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has given reasons for the social media attacks on the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

According to Dr Ikechukwu Odikpo, Director of the Medical Directorate, the attacks are due to Tinubu’s popularity, expressing that it proves that he is the right man for the presidential seat as ‘only ripe fruits that get stoned’.

Odikpo revealed this at a presidential campaign medical town hall meeting it organised on Saturday in Abuja.

He said, ”History has beckoned on Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

”Buhari has laid the foundation for him to build on because he has been destined to change the Nigerian narratives.

“It’s only ripe fruits that get stoned, you are ripe, hence all the attacks but no man can change your God’s destiny.

“Surely, you will build a better Nigeria that we all will be very proud of like Lagos State of today under your governorship.

Madrid Wins Club World Cup

Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on Saturday in Morocco.

Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde struck twice each, while Karim Benzema also scored on his return from injury in Madrid’s spectacular victory over their Saudi Arabian opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who qualified as Champions League winners last season, had far too much attacking quality for their opponents to handle.

Madrid’s emphatic triumph at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium secured their second piece of silverware of the season, after winning the European Super Cup in August.

“We are very happy, for the eighth time Madrid are champions of the world, it was what we had to do,” Ancelotti told Telecinco.

Thugs Disrupt APC Zonal Campaign Rally In Yobe

Hundreds of thugs today disrupted the All Progressives Party (APC) zonal campaign rally in Gashua headquarters of Bade local government area.

The drama began when the Senate President wanted to hand over the microphone to Governor Mai Mala Buni, the angry mob began chanting slogans ‘bwamayi bwamayi bwamason’ it was followed by throwing of stands and objects at the podium where the personalities were standing.

The rally was attended by important personalities such as the President of the Senate Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Governor Mai Mala Buni and his deputy. Others are the members of the state executive council, APC 2023 campaign council, party chieftains and others.

The Governor was immediately whisked away by the security personnel from the venue while the rally was terminated.

BRIT Awards: Beyoncé wins ‘International Artiste of the Year’

Top United States singer, Beyoncé Knowles, has won the International Artist of the year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The ceremony was held at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

In her thank you speech, she said, “Thank you very much for this incredible recognition. I would like to say thank you to all of my fans out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years and the renaissance begins. I’ll see you all on tour. Thank you all so much for this honour.”

The BRIT Awards 2023, the 43rd edition of the ceremony, presented by the British Phonographic Industry is organised to recognise the best in British and international music.

JAMB registers over 1.1m candidates for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says over 1.16 million admission seekers have been registered to sit for its 2023 UTME.

Is-haq Oloyede, the board’s registrar, toured some computer-based test (CBT) centres in Abuja on Saturday.

The JAMB boss said the board would not extend the deadline for the 2023 UTME registration. Oloyede warned CBT centers against extorting unsuspecting candidates.

“It is unlikely that we are able to reach candidates when we contact them to make a change in their timetable.

FG introduces HPV, malaria vaccines in routine immunization

Federal ministry of health has disclosed that it has concluded plans to introduce malaria and Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) into the routine immunization programme in Nigeria to boost the health of the population.

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced the development at the first quarterly meeting of Northern Traditional Leaders Committee (NTLC) on Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery organized by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja.

Dr. Osagie said: “Routine immunization is a free and ‘compulsory’ service in all PHCs in Nigeria, and it’s important that mothers present their babies for immunization at the right time. It’s important for preventing different kinds of disease and improving the lives of the babies.

“We shall soon try the malaria vaccines. We have applied for the vaccines and it will be delivered soon. We would immediately introduce the vaccine into the routine immunization system. We have also applied and secured permission to be supplied the HPV vaccine which is linked to rising cases of cervical cancer among young women.

“The HPV vaccine will be introduced as soon as possible into the routine immunization system. All these would enable us build healthier and productive population if we can properly educate our people on the need for sanitation and hygiene. We should advice mothers properly on nutrition and quality diet, provide routine immunization, handle all vector-borne diseases well.

“We must recommit ourselves to stopping all forms of viruses especially polio which has been a major concern. We are beginning to realize that we, inevitably, need to strengthen our health system because we need to sustain the gains we have made over the period.

