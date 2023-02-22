Today’s Headlines: Why Nig Won’t Vote For Tinubu-PDP, USA Doesn’t Support Any Candidate-Officials

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Nigerians won’t vote for Tinubu – PDP

Photo credits:Punchng

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that Nigerians will not vote for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, considering their “level of corruption, incompetence, insensitivity, lack of leadership and arrogance in failure”.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said voting for APC and Tinubu was an “endorsement of corruption”.

“It is therefore clear that any vote for the APC and its Presidential Candidate is an endorsement of corruption, incompetence, insensitivity, lack of leadership and arrogance in failure.

Elections: US does not support any candidate, say officials

Photo credits:Punchng

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and two other senior administrative officers; USAID Administrator Samantha Power, and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield; have said that the US does not support any in the forthcoming general election in Nigeria.

In a 58-second solidarity video posted to its verified social media handles on Wednesday, the US government, which said Nigerians had a chance to make their voices heard and choose their future in the general election, stressed that, “…we strongly support a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria”, adding that free and fair elections in Nigeria “help create a freer and fairer world for everyone.”

Udom to A’Ibom voters: Don’t sell your PVCs for any reason

Photo credits:vanguard

AHEAD of the general elections, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has appealed to eligible voters in the state not to sell their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to anyone for any reasonEmmanuel also appealed to them to come out on February 25, and March 11 to vote for all the candidates of the PDP both at the national and in the state in order to bring in PDP which has the capacity to address their hardship into power.

He spoke while addresing the mamoth crowd at the PDP campaign rally on Tuesday in Nsit Ubium local government area, the home country of the PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno.

Ekweremadu: Alleged Organ Harvesting Victim Admits He Lied To Police To Make Himself Look Vulnerable

Photo credits:SaharaReporters

A21-year-old trader allegedly trafficked from Nigeria to donate a kidney to the daughter of a Nigerian senator, Ike Ekweremadu, has been accused of lying to police about the whole scenario.

The alleged victim was accused of lying to make himself seem like a ‘very vulnerable juvenile’.

Prosecutors claimed the young man was brought to the UK illegally by Ekweremadu with a promise that he would be provided with a job and the offer of N1.2m or N3.5m, the equivalent of £2,400 or £7,000.

Photo credits:Google

