Today’s Headlines: Why Nig Needs Leader Like Obi–Chike Obidigbo, Edo Exco Condemns Shaibu Over Impeachment Saga

Why Nigeria Needs Leader Like Peter Obi –Dr. Obidigbo

Dr. Chike Obidigbo, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra State, expressed his hopes in an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, that God will guide the nation towards a leader who comprehends the essence of leadership and the principles of economic management. In his view, that leader is Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election.

Obidigbo bemoaned the current state of the country, emphasizing that only Obi could effectively tackle Nigeria’s challenges. He asserted that Obi could have put an end to the frequent oil theft in the Niger Delta and utilized the resulting funds to reinvigorate the economy.

Suggesting that Obi won the 2023 presidential election, Obidigbo claimed that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the victor due to an agreement he had with Nigeria’s former colonial rulers, who, in his opinion, still exert influence over the nation.

Edo Exco Condemns Shaibu Over Impeachment Saga

During its regular session, the State Executive Council of Edo State expressed disapproval of the recent legal actions taken by Deputy Governor Mr. Philip Shaibu in response to perceived attempts at his impeachment.

The case is set to be heard today at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The state government clarified that reports suggesting Shaibu’s staff were denied entry to their offices are unfounded.

Following the session, Chris Nehikhare, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, along with Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser on Media Projects to Governor Godwin Obaseki, addressed journalists and emphasized that there would be repercussions for the deputy governor’s actions.

Statement Saying ‘I’ Was Attacked for Visiting Tinubu’ false – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

According to VANGUARD newspaper, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has refuted claims of an attack on her following her visit to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During her recent visit to the villa, a letter surfaced on social media alleging threats due to her visit to Tinubu. Okonjo-Iweala promptly dismissed the letter, urging Nigerians to ignore it, emphasizing that its intention was to stir unrest among the populace.

Her words: “It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on whatsapp attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu.

“That statement circulating is false, In fact wickedly false designed to create mischief among Nigerians. Please disregard the statement.”

Niger coup: Sanusi Meets Junta Leaders, Briefs Tinubu

As the Heads of States from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convene in Abuja today to address the military junta situation in Niger Republic, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, held talks with the coup leaders in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Sanusi’s meeting with the military leadership occurred after the junta canceled a scheduled discussion with representatives from the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and a prominent US diplomat. Accompanied by the Sultan of Damagaran, Sanusi engaged with the junta leaders. Notably, Damagaran ranks as the third-largest city in Niger.

Upon his return from Niger Republic, Sanusi held an evening meeting with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

When queried about his purpose for visiting Niger, the former Emir revealed, “I came to brief him on the details of my discussions with leaders of Niger.” He shared that he received a positive reception from the military junta officials in Niger.

ChatterBoxx (

)