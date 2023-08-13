Today’s Headlines: Why Juntas Are Taking Over Govts In West Africa– Shehu Sani, Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

Why juntas are taking over govts in West Africa – Shehu Sani

A former member of the Senate, Shehu Sani, has identified reasons for the increasing re-emergence of military takeover of governments in Africa, especially in the West African sub-region.

Speaking in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, Sani frowned on what he considered the increasing re-emergence of juntas in the politics of especially West African countries but maintained that they keep recurring because the conditions were being created for them to return.

“We have seen in the past few years how democracies in the West African sub-region have collapsed. It has happened in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, and now the Niger Republic.

“Coup d’etats are internal issues and they do not happen within a day. Conditions are created for the military to take over power. And in West Africa today, there are about five conditions that I have noted to be responsible for.

Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa have expressed profound sadness over the news of the demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President extended his deepest condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government, and the people of Kwara State.

President Tinubu recognised Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication to fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, noting his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of the President’s visit to France in June this year, which was the President’s first foreign trip following his assumption of office.

Having devoted himself fully to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, from 1983 to 2018, the President remembered Ambassador Laro’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security, and development.

Declare state of emergency on health, NMA tells FG

Medical doctors under the auspices of the Nigerian Medical Association have urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on health with a view to addressing the sector’s problems to make it attractive to professionals.

The NMA Ekiti State Branch also called for the allocation of at least 15 per cent of the national budget to health as stipulated in the Abuja Declaration, saying such “will be an initial step to show commitment to the growth of the health sector on the part of all tiers of government”.

These were contained in the communique at the end of the 26th Annual General Meeting of NMA Ekiti, with the theme, “Medical legislation: The need for inclusiveness in achieving stability in the Health industry”, made available in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

In the communique signed by NMA State Chairman, Dr. Babatunde Rosiji, and Secretary, Dr. Moses Dada, the doctors charged President Bola Tinubu not to hesitate to take tough decisions to help him “jumpstart our ailing health sector”.

We’re Bridging The Gap Of Mass Retirement In Yobe – Bilal

As one of the North East states recuperating from the effects of the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency, Yobe State was also confronted with the challenges of mass retirements of seasoned civil servants who started work from old Borno State before Yobe was carved out as a state. In this interview with ALIYU MUSA in Damaturu, the state Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, highlights some of the retirement succession plans put in place by the Yobe State government under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

As the Head of Civil Service of one of the states recuperating from the devastating effects of Boko Haram insurgency, how has it been so far?

Well, it was quite tedious but interesting. The most interesting part of it is that once you have a focused and pragmatic leader that motivates you to do better, things will not only be easy but also accomplishing. The civil service remains the instrument of government for the formulation and implementation of policies, programmes and projects, leveraging on efficient aggregation and deployment of human and material resources. His Excellency, the executive governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has been trying his best to ensure that human and material resources are provided so that the workers can put in their best for the overall development of our dear state, Yobe.

