Today’s Headlines: Why It’s Ridiculous For APC To Campaign In Rivers; Election Must Hold In S–East

Why It’s Ridiculous For APC To Campaign In Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Tuesday said it is ludicrous for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in the state because President Muhammadu Buhari has already adjudged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as the best in infrastructure delivery in Nigeria.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Wike said this while speaking in Bonny Town during the Local Government Campaign Flag-off Rally that was organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council.

He said because his administration believes in practice demonstration of governance, 12 flyovers were executed within four years, in addition to other development projects that have been delivered.

“All these people who say they are campaigning, what are they campaigning for? President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of APC said I am the best as far as development is concerned. What nature of campaign will they be doing again?” Wike asked rhetorically.

Election Must Hold In S–East

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said the 2023 Presidential elections must hold in the Southeast, and Ndigbo must vote for whoever is their choice at the polls.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna noted that the southeast will never be shortchanged but will exercise their constitutional rights.

Ndigbo were reacting to the rantings of one Simon Ekpa who was saying that the 2023 general election will not take place in the region under the pretext of NO ELECTION IN BIAFRA LAND.

The group quickly advised him to also pay back all that he has amassed from the enemies of Ndigbo, saying, he should also show remorseful repentance and apologize for the inconveniences caused by his rantings.

Shettima Visits eEx-Ekiti Gov Fayose In Lagos, Seeks Support

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shertima, on Tuesday, visited the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in his Lagos residence to seek support ahead of the forthcoming February 25 presidential election in the country.

Shettima made his visitation known through a post he made on his Facebook wall adding pictures of Fayose and himself in his house.

He wrote, “I paid my brother, the former governor of Ekiti State, H.E Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit.

Federal Govt Tackles Vehicle, Generator Emissions

In a bid to cut down on emission from generators and vehicles, the federal government has launched the national emissions control programmes, to be implemented under a public private partnership.

The minister of environment, Engr. Mohammed Abdullahi, who spoke yesterday during the official flag off of the programmes; generator emission control programme and the vehicular emission control programme in Abuja, said the programmes will involve annual testing of the generators and vehicles for toxic and greenhouses gases emissions.

He said the implementation of the NGECP would be starting with power generating sets of capacity from 10 kva and above, while for NVECP the lowest limit would be Euro III emission standard as agreed at the ECOWAS regional level.

