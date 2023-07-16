Today’s Headlines: Why Insecurity, Violence Are Rising – Obi; Iwuanyanwu To Address Ndigbo In United

Why Insecurity, Violence Are Rising – Obi

Photo Credit: The Sun Nigeria

Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has identified growing poverty and hopelessness among Nigerians particularly the youths as the reason for the rising insecurity and armed violence in Nigeria. In addition to that, he pointed out the poor investment in the education sector, which could have empowered the people with the knowledge to be independent and confident, and skills to compete in a global community that’s being driven by technology.

He, however, suggested that increased education and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the youths that constitute the larger population would go long a long way in discouraging armed violence and other restiveness.

Iwuanyanwu To Address Ndigbo In United Kingdom July 22

Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, will on Saturday, July 22, address the Ndigbo community in the United Kingdom (UK) during a reception organised for him in North London.

A statement issued by the host organization read: “ Ohanaeze Ndigbo (UK) under the leadership of Chief Stanley Okechukwu is delighted to confirm that the President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, would be hosted to an official reception by Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK next Saturday. Chief Iwuanyanu will address Ndigbo during the event.”

Iwuanyanwu would also, while in the UK, attend to his routine yearly medical check-up.

Shehu Of Borno Declares Prayers Over Delayed Rainfall

Photo Credit: Leadership

Following the shortage of rainfall for the 2023 farming season, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, has declared a prayer session to seek God’s intervention on rainfall.

To this end, the Shehu enjoined Muslims to come out en mass to attend the forthcoming congregational prayers to seek divine intervention for rainfall in the state.

A statement made available to journalists in Maiduguri yesterday by the private secretary to the Shehu, Zannah Umar Ali, said the two rakat prayers for rainfall would hold on Monday at Ramat Square in Maiduguri by 10:00 am.

The statement urged Muslims irrespective of age, gender and status to come out en-mass to attend the prayer to seek God’s mercy on the shortage of rainfall.

Tanker Crushes Girl Hawking On Lagos Road

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

A fuel-laden tanker Saturday crushed to death, a girl hawking egg at Otedola Bridge along the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Emergency officials at the scene said it happened around 3:20 pm.

The state emergency management agency (LASEMA) in its update said on arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a tanker fully loaded with 60,000-litre diesel was found to have crushed a female pedestrian on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the operation was ongoing to salvage the situation at the time of filing this report on Saturday.

