Today’s Headlines: Why I’m Working For Obi As Nigeria Pres. Ortom; OBJ Commend Buhari On Naira Redesign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ortom: Why I’m working for emergence of Peter Obi as Nigeria’s next president

Photo Credit: P.M.

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday declared support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ortom, is one of the five governors of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, popularly known as G-5 who have refused to support the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar.

The Benue State Governor had before now said he would have supported and campaign for Obi if he was not a member of another party.

Obasanjo commends Buhari on naira redesign, says ‘resistance to change is normal

Photo Credit: The Cable

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, says former president Olusegun Obasanjo commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the naira redesign policy.

Photo Credit: Google

Adesina said in a statement that the former president praised Buhari at the council of state meeting held in the state house, Abuja, on February 10.

“Change was necessary from time to time, and resistance to change is normal,” he quoted Obasanjo as saying.

The former president said the policy would bring a “little bit of sanity into our elections and have a salutary effect on kidnapping and ransom taking, and corruption will be substantially reduced”.

Only customers with N500,000 above will be attended to – CBN

Photo Credit: Punch

The Kogi State branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered individuals with less than N500,000 to visit their various banks to exchange them with new naira notes.

Checks at bank offices located at Hassan Katsina Road, Zone 8 in Lokoja revealed those with less than 500,000 were advised to visit their banks, Nigerian Tribune reports.

According to the Kogi Branch Controller of the CBN, Ahmed Sule, the apex bank is only giving attention to customers having above N500,000.

Sule said those with less amount are to visit their banks to swap their money.

Naira scarcity: Sanwo-Olu appeals to Lagosians to shun violence

Photo Credit: P.M.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to residents of the state to shun violence following scarcity of naira notes.

Violence spreads in several areas in Lagos on Friday due to the scarcity of the new naira notes. Areas such as Ojota, Ketu, Mile 12, Ikorodu, Agege, Igando, among others, were affected.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Friday said the state government has noted with deep concern the protests in some parts of the state this morning

Nasu001 (

)