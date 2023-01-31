Today’s Headlines: Why I’m Backing Tinubu -Nnamani, Putin Threatened To Blow Me Up -Boris Johnson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I’m Backing Tinubu -Nnamani

Enugu Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, says he decided to align with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has breached its constitution, by subverting the principle of power rotation.

He highlighted this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, was recently suspended by the party for alleged anti-party activities.

He had been outspoken on his support for Mr Tinubu, whom he described as a great administrator.

Putin Threatened To Blow Me Up -Boris Johnson

President Vladimir Putin threatened to personally target Boris Johnson with a missile attack just before ordering Russian forces into Ukraine, the former UK prime minister has claimed.

The apparent threat came in a phone call just ahead of the invasion on February 24, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday.

Johnson and other Western leaders had been hurrying to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine and try to deter a Russian attack.

“He sort of threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’, or something like that”, Johnson quoted Putin as saying.

DSS Intercepts New Naira Notes Sellers

The Department of State Services, DSS, has arrested some members of an organised syndicate selling the new Naira notes in parts of the country.

Although the DSS did not disclose the names and locations of the suspects, the agency said in a statement on Monday that some commercial bank officials were aiding and abetting the act.

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, warned that the Service would go after those involved in the malfeasance.

Kingsley Moghalu Speaks About Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Kingsley Moghalu, has said claims made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, that the economy cannot be driven by just physical infrastructure is correct.

Moghalu disclosed this in a post his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said the foundation of economic transformation is human development, noting that the economy cannot make real progress without it.

He also stated that it is mass education and skilling of millions, access to healthcare, and potable drinking water that lays the foundation for moving millions from poverty to sustainable income and wealth creation opportunities.

