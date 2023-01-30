Today’s Headlines: Why I’m Backing Tinubu-Nnamani, PDP Zones Gov Ticket In Abia After Ikonne’s Death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I’m Backing Tinubu – Nnamani

Enugu Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, says he decided to align with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has breached its constitution, by subverting the principle of power rotation.

He highlighted this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, was recently suspended by the party for alleged anti-party activities.

PDP Zones Gov Ticket In Abia After Ikonne’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has zoned the party’s vacant governorship ticket to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state.

The State Vice Chairman of the PDP, Abraham Amah, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Amah, who is also the acting spokesperson of the party in the state, explained that the decision was in response to the death of the former candidate, Uchenna Ikonne.

Group Condemns Killing Of Pastoralists, Livestock In Nasarawa

A group of northerners, under the auspices of Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), has called for a full investigation into the killing of pastoralists and cattle in Nasarawa State.

The group asked that the families of the deceased and the owners of the cattle must be adequately compensated.

Reps Panel Rejects 10 Days Extension, Says CBN Must Comply With Law

The Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives looking into the recall of old Naira notes has rejected the 10-day extension granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, earlier announced the extension of the deadline till 10 February from the initial 31 January.

Mr Emefiele announced the extension after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Police Bust Criminal Hideout In Enugu, Arrest Leader Of Robbery Gang

The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, said they have busted a criminal hideout in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the leader of an armed robbery gang was arrested during the operation.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operation was carried out on Friday following receipt of information about criminal activities in the area.

