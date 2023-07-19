Today’s Headlines: Why I vowed to work with Tinubu – PDP Reps member, Adepoju; Wike’s Diatribe On NDDC Unacceptable — Oil Producing Community

Why I vowed to work with Tinubu – PDP Reps member, Adepoju

A federal lawmaker elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anthony Adepoju has said he resolved to work with President Bola Tinubu to ensure growth and development of the country.

The lawmaker representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North, Oyo state, at the House of Representatives made the remark while speaking on Kaftan TV on Tuesday.

According to him, though the president was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, he needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed.

What I am after is the development of Nigeria. And the president we have is who we should work with. At this point, Tinubu is our president and I am ready to work with him,” he said.

The lawmaker further stressed that his decision to contest for the seat was to bring development to the people of his constituency.

P/HARCOURT – The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s description of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as “a cash cow” has elicited condemnations from some quarters.

Wike had on Monday during the flag of 50.1km of the Port Harcourt ring road described the commission as a cash cow and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reorganize the place for productivity.

Reacting to the statement, Comrade Joseph Ambakederimo, Chairman, Board of Trustees,

Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDC) and Mr. Augustine Iyamu, Head of Secretariat, said the statement was unbecoming of a former governor and a Niger Delta son.

“The statement made by ex- Governor Wike is misplaced and can be referred to as careless talk from an individual who wants to use the bashing of the NDDC to score cheap political mileage and worm his way into the heart of President Bola Tinubu for political patronage.

99 Constitution stunting Nigeria’s progress — Bode George

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, warned that the 1999 Constitution will continue to hinder Nigeria’s growth if not changed, insisting that it remains a military constitution.

He also insisted that implementing the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference report will lead to Nigeria’s rise.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State noted that for the country to rise and achieve its humonguous possibilities, sacrifices must be made.

Similarly, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State expressed optimism that the present crop of leaders will help in delivering the expectations of Nigerians.

George, Diri and Uzodimma said these at the 5th yearly lecture of Freedom On-line, with the theme: ‘2023-2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders and Expectations’, organised by Freedom On-line newspaper.

George, who is the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, said the story of Prophet Micah is akin to the current situation in Nigeria.

Ganduje didn’t take N10bn loan for CCTV cameras – Ex-commissioner

A former Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mallam Muhammad Garba, has described as misleading and errorneous claim that former governor Abdullahi Ganduje obtained N10bn loan for the installation of Close-Circuit Television cameras in Kano State.

The former commissioner was reacting to the Coalition of Political Analysis Forum and Governance, which reportedly made the claim.

Garba knocked the CSO for demanding Ganduje’s probe, saying the claim by the group was an attempt to discredit the ex-governor.

