Today’s Headlines: Why I Stayed Away From APC Caucus Meeting -Osinbajo, Edo 2024: Urhoghide Declares Governorship Ambition

Osinbajo: Why I Stayed Away From APC Caucus Meeting

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has clarified why he missed the caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a letter of apology, addressed to the acting APC chairman, Abubakar Kyari, Osinbajo, he said he was busy with international duties abroad before he received the invitation to the meeting.

The former VP, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party, saying that he cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be attend the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the party which were later postponed.

He expressed his fidelity to the party and his availability for future meetings and activities.

Osinbajo, estranged ally of President Bola Tinubu, was up against the president in the presidential primary of the ruling party.

Edo 2024: Urhoghide Declares Governorship Ambition

The senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, yesterday declared his interest to run for the position of governor of Edo State even though he has not indicated the party platform he would use to realize his ambition

Urhoghide, a two-time senator at the National Assembly, resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in May because of some irreconcilable difference.

The senator, who presented his scorecard during his eight years sojourn in the Senate to journalists yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Chapter, admitted that it was the turn of Edo Central to produce the next governor.

He, however, said that he decided to join the race so that the governorship candidate would not fall on a less prepared candidate that would be open to manipulation by the political cabal in the state.

West African Military Chiefs Meet In Abuja Over Niger Coup

Military Chiefs from some West African countries have arrived the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, for a high-powered delegation meeting over current activities of military juntas in the Republic of Niger.

Our correspondent, who is covering the meeting, reports that the seats allocated to Mali, Guinea Bissau, Niger and Burkina Faso military chiefs are currently vacant.

The military chiefs who are currently on the ground include Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Gambia, Cote’Divoire, Cabo Verde and Republic of Benin.

The meeting is being chaired by the chairman of ECOWAS military chief, Gen. Christopher Musa.

Radda Swears In New Commissioners, Splits Katsina Education Ministry

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Radda, on Tuesday, swore in his new commissioners earlier screened by the state assembly.

In his address, Radda said the new commissioners were mostly nominated by their constituents based on merit and trust.

“People were saying the dominant office holders in our government are technocrats, I want to assure you that they are both technocrats as well as politicians because it is their constituents that submitted their names for appointment,” he said.

The governor charged the new appointees to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment instead of following him to wherever he was going for his own duties as governor.

