Today’s Headlines: Why I prefer Tinubu to Atiku — Nnamani, Obasanjo Speaks on Government Appointment

Why I prefer Tinubu to Atiku — Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said the decision of the Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party to jettison PDP’s constitutional provision which respects power rotation between the North and South was responsible for the internal wrangling within the party.

Source: Vanguard

Nnamani, a PDP Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, also said the party’s lack of respect for its rules was equally responsible for his decision to support the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

He said this in a statement he signed and issued in Abuja, on Sunday. According to him, the PDP constitution prescribes that key political offices be rotated between the North and the south to ensure equity, justice, and fairness. Nnamani said, “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice, and fairness.

Obasanjo: Government appointments based on nepotism, mediocrity — not merit

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says government appointments are based on “favoritism” and not on merit or competence.

Source: The Cable

The former president said this on Saturday in a statement while felicitating the Federal Government College, Kaduna, on its 50th anniversary. While speaking on the subject of unity in Nigeria, Obasanjo expressed concern about the current state of affairs in the country. He said the economic situation in the country has increased hardship, and insecurity, and affected the quality of leadership.

According to Obasanjo, leaders are more concerned about their selfish interests than the country’s survival, adding that the religious tensions in the country have been intentionally instigated by politicians. “Once again, our nation is dancing on the precipice and some of us are truly worried about the state of affairs today. I expressed that worry in my open letter to Nigerians and Nigerian youths on New Year’s Day,” he said.

We’ve enough new notes for banks, says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria, Ilorin branch, Kwara State on Saturday assured residents of the state that no one will be denied of having access to the new naira notes to boost the economic transformation of the country.

Source: Punch papers

The apex bank, however, said that it has made available enough new naira notes to the commercial banks in the state too to be distributed to their ATM points for the residents of the state. The Ilorin branch controller of CBN, Mr. Lamidi Najim, stated this in Ilorin, the state capital during the monitoring activities embarked on by the management of the branch of some banks in the state.

Among the banks monitored were UBA, Zenith, and Access. Najim, however, said that the CBN has put all measures on the ground that would assist the residents of the state to have access to the new banknotes. “The newly redesigned naira notes were introduced by the CBN to control the amount of money in circulation, check for counterfeit, lower the inflation rate, and discourage ransom payment.

We are ready to receive Buhari, says Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed the state’s willingness to receive the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), ahead of the inauguration of some projects.

Source: Punch papers

He said this on Sunday while speaking to journalists after a meeting with Buhari in Katsina. “We are very much ready to receive him and we have a lot for him to commission, including Federal Government projects and state government projects. They are state-of-the-art projects,” Ganduje said.

Hours earlier, the state had written to the President seeking a postponement of the visit over the “suffering” caused by the deadline for the old naira notes.

