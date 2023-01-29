This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: Why I Prefer Tinubu To Atiku — Nnamani, Be Prepared For New Nigeria — Kumuyi

Why I prefer Tinubu to Atiku — Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said the decision of the Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party to jettison PDP’s constitutional provision which respects power rotation between the North and South was responsible for the internal wrangling within the party.

Source: Vanguard News

Nnamani, a PDP Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, also said the party’s lack of respect for its rules was equally responsible for his decision to support the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

He said this in a statement he signed and issued in Abuja, on Sunday. According to him, the PDP constitution prescribes that key political offices be rotated between the North and the south to ensure equity, justice, and fairness. Nnamani said, “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice, and fairness.

Be prepared for a new Nigeria, Kumuyi urges youths

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has tasked youths to be prepared to build a new Nigeria.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Kumuyi stated this on Saturday at the globalyourprograme, ‘IMPACT Academy with the theme, ‘Wonderfully made for excellence in continuation of the ongoing Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ tagged ‘Unforgettable encounter with the God of wonders in Asaba.

He said, “Scientists and researchers are working daily to better understand how some parts of the human body works but have not come to a conclusion in understanding why some persons are quite different from others. “Every man was formed by the inspiration of the Creator, deformed by inventions of corruption but now transformed by the intervention of Jesus Christ”

New naira now sold in Imo

Emergency currency hawkers have emerged in Owerri, Imo State capital, following the inability of the citizens to access the new Naira notes.

Source: Vanguard News

This development, Vanguard gathered, may not be unconnected with what some respondents called “the inability, unwillingness or slow pace of dishing out the new notes by the commercial banks.” A chaotic scene was noticed, when Vanguard visited the Automated Teller Machine, ATM, and galleries of the commercial banks in the municipality, on the weekend, as people made frantic efforts to get some money for their use.

The story was, however, different at various Points of Sales, POS, and agents visited and interviewed. A female POS agent (names withheld), near one of the commercial banks along Mbari Street, Owerri, said: “I will take N1,000 for every N10,000 cash of the new currency you (Vanguard) want.”

11 burnt to death in an Ondo road crash

No fewer than 11 people lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in Ore town along the Benin-Shagamu Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday morning.

Source: Punch Newspapers

It was gathered that the accident involved a Marcopolo bus and a truck. The victims were said to have burnt beyond recognition as the vehicles involved caught fire.

The Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Ezekiel Son’Allah, confirmed the incident. He said the accident occurred as a result of excessive speeding on the part of the drivers of the vehicles involved.

