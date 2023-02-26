Today’s Headlines: Why I Openly Voted For Tinubu – Buhari, Thugs Set Ballot Box On Fire in Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Openly Voted For Tinubu – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he openly displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, as rare show of loyalty and support.

According to Buhari, after campaigning for the political leader in many parts of the country, he has reaffirmed on his preferred successor.

The president assured that he had always supported the candidature of Tinubu, and the show of his ballot paper to the media and the public had further shown his commitment to the party and the national leader.

Buhari, who cast his vote alongside his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and other family members, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit 003, said it was a pity that only one female emerged as gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Aisha Binani, urging support for the candidate.

Thugs Set Ballot Box On Fire in Lagos

Scores of armed thugs besieged some polling units in the Oshodi and Itire areas of Lagos, setting some ballot papers and boxes on fire.

The thugs who were all dressed in black and masked, arrived the area around 11.30 am on Saturday. Some voters, who could not run away when the thugs arrived were injured.

Sources said the armed thugs, later went round the area, minutes after some security personnel on election duty left their duty post.

According to Tajudeen Haruna, minutes later, the thugs opened fire and scared voters away.

“It was later that the thugs set the ballot box and some materials on fire,” he said.

Similarly, some thugs stormed Itire area, around 12pm, scaring away voters from the different polling units in the area.

James Nwoke, alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise non-indigenes in the state.

Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in his polling unit

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won his polling unit in Lagos state. He defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party standard bearer (PDP), to win the unit.

In the polling unit situated at Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, the total number of accredited voters was 43. The APC presidential candidate polled 33 votes, Obi got eight votes while Atiku secured one vote.

Similarly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, also won his polling unit (Unit 006, Ward E3, Lagos Island) for Tinubu. In the governor’s unit, the APC presidential candidate secured 86 votes, PDP had three and LP polled five.

PDP FCT chairman reportedly dies on election day

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, Sunday Zaka has been reported dead.

DAILY POST learnt that Zaka, who is popularly known as HIV, died at about 3 am on Saturday after a fatal accident while on his way to his residence in Kuje.

He died alongside his personal security after some party activities at the city center.

The family is yet to confirm the unfortunate incident but a chieftain of the party, Michael Kpatuba broke the news a post on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“Dying Election day is really heartbroken to the FCT, PDP family.

“Rest in peace, Hon Zaka Sunday, FCT PDP Chairman”, the post read.

